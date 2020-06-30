All apartments in Salt Lake City
Find more places like 924 N. Starcrest Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
924 N. Starcrest Dr.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

924 N. Starcrest Dr.

924 Starcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Salt Lake City
See all
Westpointe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

924 Starcrest Drive, Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Westpointe

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
924 N. Starcrest Dr. Available 07/21/20 Beautifully Updated Salt Lake Home! - This spacious multi-level home in Salt Lake City features updated flooring and paint throughout, formal living and family room with cozy fireplace, modern dine in kitchen, finished basement, laundry hookups, central air, 2 garage and large, fenced in back yard with patio!

Conveniently located just 10 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and the Salt Lake International Airport, bonuses include easy TRAX and freeway access to I-15 and 2-15 with parks, schools and shopping within walking distance.

12 month lease term. Tenant pays all utilities. No pets or smoking allowed.

Call or text now for more info! www.v7realtyservices.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 N. Starcrest Dr. have any available units?
924 N. Starcrest Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salt Lake City, UT.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 924 N. Starcrest Dr. have?
Some of 924 N. Starcrest Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 N. Starcrest Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
924 N. Starcrest Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 N. Starcrest Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 924 N. Starcrest Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 924 N. Starcrest Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 924 N. Starcrest Dr. offers parking.
Does 924 N. Starcrest Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 924 N. Starcrest Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 N. Starcrest Dr. have a pool?
No, 924 N. Starcrest Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 924 N. Starcrest Dr. have accessible units?
No, 924 N. Starcrest Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 924 N. Starcrest Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 924 N. Starcrest Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eight20 Apartments
820 W Timbercreek Way
Salt Lake City, UT 84119
Braxton at Trolley Square
727 E 600 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84102
21 by Urbana
974 E 2100 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Gateway 505
505 W 100 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Encore
489 E 400 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Axis at 739 Apartments
739 S 300 W
Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Irving Schoolhouse
1155 E 2100 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Santa Fe Apartments
1550 Fort Union Blvd
Salt Lake City, UT 84121

Similar Pages

Salt Lake City 1 BedroomsSalt Lake City 2 Bedrooms
Salt Lake City Apartments with ParkingSalt Lake City Dog Friendly Apartments
Salt Lake City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UT
Orem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UT
Layton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CityEast Central NorthThe Avenues
Jordan MeadowsCapitol HillDowntown Salt Lake City
Poplar GrovePeople's Freeway

Apartments Near Colleges

LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Salt Lake Community College
Weber State University