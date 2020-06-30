Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

924 N. Starcrest Dr. Available 07/21/20 Beautifully Updated Salt Lake Home! - This spacious multi-level home in Salt Lake City features updated flooring and paint throughout, formal living and family room with cozy fireplace, modern dine in kitchen, finished basement, laundry hookups, central air, 2 garage and large, fenced in back yard with patio!



Conveniently located just 10 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and the Salt Lake International Airport, bonuses include easy TRAX and freeway access to I-15 and 2-15 with parks, schools and shopping within walking distance.



12 month lease term. Tenant pays all utilities. No pets or smoking allowed.



Call or text now for more info! www.v7realtyservices.com



(RLNE5914417)