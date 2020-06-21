All apartments in Salt Lake City
Find more places like 852 West 700 South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
852 West 700 South
Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:56 PM

852 West 700 South

852 700 South · (801) 919-8101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salt Lake City
See all
Poplar Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

852 700 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84104
Poplar Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1075 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Come see this clean 3-bedroom, 1 bath single family home in the heart of Poplar Grove, just 8 blocks west of downtown Salt Lake. Off street parking with a fenced back yard. Close to schools, grocery stores and shops. Freeway access 4 blocks away. Fifteen minutes to the Airport.

No Pets
No Smoking

Rent $1,200
Deposit $1,550 ($1,200 refundable)
Credit & Background check $30 per adult (18 & older)
Tenant Pays all utilities

Once you have entered the rental unit AND you meet our minimum rental requirements (see below), a leasing agent will reach out to answer specific questions and walk you through the application process. BE ADVISED: For your security: NEVER make payments in cash or wire funds to unidentified 3rd parties. ALL checks MUST be made out to ASPM LLC.

MINIMUM RENTAL REQUIREMENTS (PLEASE READ CAREFULLY): CREDIT - Your application may be denied if you have a judgment, collection, or delinquent account with a previous landlord, property management firm, or utility company. MINIMUM INCOME REQUIREMENTS - Total household income must be 2.5 times total monthly rents. CO-SIGNERS - Co-signer (If Required) must complete a full application, be approved, and sign a Co-Signer agreement. EMPLOYMENT - Current pay stub required. Self-employed applicants must provide proof of income with bank statements AND personal federal tax returns. CRIMINAL HISTORY - Your application will be denied if you have a criminal history that would be considered a threat to the rental property, neighbors, and/or the manufacturing of controlled substances. OCCUPANCY LIMITS - 2 Persons per Bedroom. No more than 3 unrelated adults. IDENTIFICATION - State and or federal identification will be required at lease up.

ASPM LLC Property Management adheres to all Federal Fair Housing requirements. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, family status, and national origin. We are committed to equal housing opportunity.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 852 West 700 South have any available units?
852 West 700 South has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
Is 852 West 700 South currently offering any rent specials?
852 West 700 South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 852 West 700 South pet-friendly?
No, 852 West 700 South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 852 West 700 South offer parking?
Yes, 852 West 700 South does offer parking.
Does 852 West 700 South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 852 West 700 South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 852 West 700 South have a pool?
No, 852 West 700 South does not have a pool.
Does 852 West 700 South have accessible units?
Yes, 852 West 700 South has accessible units.
Does 852 West 700 South have units with dishwashers?
No, 852 West 700 South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 852 West 700 South have units with air conditioning?
No, 852 West 700 South does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 852 West 700 South?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Covey
239 E South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84103
Brixton
660 E Wilmington Ave
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Monaco Apartments
4115 S 430 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84107
Gateway 505
505 W 100 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Park Capitol
215 N Main St
Salt Lake City, UT 84103
Riverbend Apartments
845 W 3900 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Meridian
30 North Orange Street
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Prana
255 W 800 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Similar Pages

Salt Lake City 1 BedroomsSalt Lake City 2 Bedrooms
Salt Lake City Apartments with ParkingSalt Lake City Pet Friendly Places
Salt Lake City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UT
Millcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CityEast Central NorthThe Avenues
Jordan MeadowsDowntown Salt Lake CityCapitol Hill
WestpointePoplar Grove

Apartments Near Colleges

LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Salt Lake Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity