811 Harrison Ave. Available 07/23/20 Beautiful contemporary 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in the Salt Lake City Parks District - Enjoy contemporary living in the Salt Lake City Parks District, a quaint neighborhood within walking distance to Liberty Park, Coffee Garden, a dog park (~30 feet away), shopping at 9th and 9th, restaurants, and a close bus stop that can take you anywhere you'd want to be in Salt Lake City.

The house is a beautiful, contemporary living space. Safe neighborhood with quiet neighbors. Washer/dryer included.

Outside: outbuilding for storage, etc. included; fully fenced in yard great for pets

Parking: street parking, but can use back alley and park in back yard



Additional fees:

Application fee $50 (non-refundable)

Lease initiation $225

Re-key and inspection $75

Renters insurance is required we provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.

NO smoking inside or on the property.



Schools:

Salt Lake City School District

Beacon Heights School

Ensign School

Morningside School

Highland Park School



See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.

For any other inquiries please call 801-828-8944



