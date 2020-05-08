Amenities
811 Harrison Ave. Available 07/23/20 Beautiful contemporary 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in the Salt Lake City Parks District - Enjoy contemporary living in the Salt Lake City Parks District, a quaint neighborhood within walking distance to Liberty Park, Coffee Garden, a dog park (~30 feet away), shopping at 9th and 9th, restaurants, and a close bus stop that can take you anywhere you'd want to be in Salt Lake City.
The house is a beautiful, contemporary living space. Safe neighborhood with quiet neighbors. Washer/dryer included.
Outside: outbuilding for storage, etc. included; fully fenced in yard great for pets
Parking: street parking, but can use back alley and park in back yard
Additional fees:
Application fee $50 (non-refundable)
Lease initiation $225
Re-key and inspection $75
Renters insurance is required we provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.
NO smoking inside or on the property.
Schools:
Salt Lake City School District
Beacon Heights School
Ensign School
Morningside School
Highland Park School
See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.
For any other inquiries please call 801-828-8944
(RLNE3519303)