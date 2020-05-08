All apartments in Salt Lake City
811 Harrison Ave.

811 Harrison Avenue · (435) 294-3893
Location

811 Harrison Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT 84105
East Central South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 811 Harrison Ave. · Avail. Jul 23

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1189 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
811 Harrison Ave. Available 07/23/20 Beautiful contemporary 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in the Salt Lake City Parks District - Enjoy contemporary living in the Salt Lake City Parks District, a quaint neighborhood within walking distance to Liberty Park, Coffee Garden, a dog park (~30 feet away), shopping at 9th and 9th, restaurants, and a close bus stop that can take you anywhere you'd want to be in Salt Lake City.
The house is a beautiful, contemporary living space. Safe neighborhood with quiet neighbors. Washer/dryer included.
Outside: outbuilding for storage, etc. included; fully fenced in yard great for pets
Parking: street parking, but can use back alley and park in back yard

Additional fees:
Application fee $50 (non-refundable)
Lease initiation $225
Re-key and inspection $75
Renters insurance is required we provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.
NO smoking inside or on the property.

Schools:
Salt Lake City School District
Beacon Heights School
Ensign School
Morningside School
Highland Park School

See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.
For any other inquiries please call 801-828-8944

(RLNE3519303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Harrison Ave. have any available units?
811 Harrison Ave. has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 Harrison Ave. have?
Some of 811 Harrison Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Harrison Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
811 Harrison Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Harrison Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 Harrison Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 811 Harrison Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 811 Harrison Ave. does offer parking.
Does 811 Harrison Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 Harrison Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Harrison Ave. have a pool?
No, 811 Harrison Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 811 Harrison Ave. have accessible units?
No, 811 Harrison Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Harrison Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 Harrison Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
