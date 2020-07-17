785 East 2nd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Beautiful condo located in the Avenues of Salt Lake. Has 2 bedrooms, 1 upstairs and 1 downstairs. Open kitchen with checked floors, updated counter tops and large window to let in natural light. Bathroom is all white with original floor tiles that add some character to the home.

You can enter from the front door or the side kitchen door (as pictured).



Comes with one reserved covered parking. Shared laundry room. Utilities are not included in rent and paid separately depending on usage.



No media packages.



Call or Text Vitoria for a tour! 385-722-6759. Need a tenant who can move in right away (July) and we can pro-rate rent.