Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:50 AM

785 East 2nd Avenue

785 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

785 2nd Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT 84103
The Avenues

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful condo located in the Avenues of Salt Lake. Has 2 bedrooms, 1 upstairs and 1 downstairs. Open kitchen with checked floors, updated counter tops and large window to let in natural light. Bathroom is all white with original floor tiles that add some character to the home.
You can enter from the front door or the side kitchen door (as pictured).

Comes with one reserved covered parking. Shared laundry room. Utilities are not included in rent and paid separately depending on usage.

No media packages.

Call or Text Vitoria for a tour! 385-722-6759. Need a tenant who can move in right away (July) and we can pro-rate rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 785 East 2nd Avenue have any available units?
785 East 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salt Lake City, UT.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 785 East 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 785 East 2nd Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 785 East 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
785 East 2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 785 East 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 785 East 2nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 785 East 2nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 785 East 2nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 785 East 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 785 East 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 785 East 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 785 East 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 785 East 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 785 East 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 785 East 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 785 East 2nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
