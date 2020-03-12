763 N Colorado St W

Amenities
763 N Colorado St - *Income Restrictions Apply*
Adorable home on a tree lined street with 5 bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms. Home also features central air and 1 car detached garage! Move in ready now!
Animal friendly, up to 2 animals maximum. Pet deposit and monthly pet rent per pet.
Tenant responsible for all utilities, renters insurance, yard care and snow removal.
Security deposit consists of:
$350 non-refundable cleaning fee
$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee
$1,245 refundable deposit this amount may vary based on application screening results
*The owner of this property is an investment fund with a mission focused on providing affordable housing to low- and moderate-income communities. The maximum household income for this property is 80% of the county average median income, or $76,750 annually and you must make at least 2.5 times the rent amount ($47,850) annually to qualify.*
