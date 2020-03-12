All apartments in Salt Lake City
Find more places like 763 N Colorado St W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
763 N Colorado St W
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

763 N Colorado St W

763 Colorado Street · (801) 890-5942
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salt Lake City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

763 Colorado Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Rose Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 763 N Colorado St W · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
763 N Colorado St - *Income Restrictions Apply*

Adorable home on a tree lined street with 5 bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms. Home also features central air and 1 car detached garage! Move in ready now!

Easy to tour, Call 801-890-5942 to schedule a showing or follow this link:
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/763-n-colorado-st

Visit us at http://rizepropertymanagement.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!

Animal friendly, up to 2 animals maximum. Pet deposit and monthly pet rent per pet.

Tenant responsible for all utilities, renters insurance, yard care and snow removal.

Security deposit consists of:
$350 non-refundable cleaning fee
$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee
$1,245 refundable deposit this amount may vary based on application screening results

*The owner of this property is an investment fund with a mission focused on providing affordable housing to low- and moderate-income communities. The maximum household income for this property is 80% of the county average median income, or $76,750 annually and you must make at least 2.5 times the rent amount ($47,850) annually to qualify.*

(RLNE5649200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 763 N Colorado St W have any available units?
763 N Colorado St W has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
Is 763 N Colorado St W currently offering any rent specials?
763 N Colorado St W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 763 N Colorado St W pet-friendly?
Yes, 763 N Colorado St W is pet friendly.
Does 763 N Colorado St W offer parking?
Yes, 763 N Colorado St W does offer parking.
Does 763 N Colorado St W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 763 N Colorado St W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 763 N Colorado St W have a pool?
No, 763 N Colorado St W does not have a pool.
Does 763 N Colorado St W have accessible units?
No, 763 N Colorado St W does not have accessible units.
Does 763 N Colorado St W have units with dishwashers?
No, 763 N Colorado St W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 763 N Colorado St W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 763 N Colorado St W has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 763 N Colorado St W?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Covey
239 E South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84103
Foothill Place
2260 S Foothill Dr
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
Palladio Apartments
360 S 200 W
Salt Lake City, UT 84101
644 City Station
644 W North Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Block 44
380 South 400 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Barbara Worth
326 E South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Hawthorne
2852 S West Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
Axis at 739 Apartments
739 S 300 W
Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Similar Pages

Salt Lake City 1 BedroomsSalt Lake City 2 Bedrooms
Salt Lake City Apartments with ParkingSalt Lake City Pet Friendly Places
Salt Lake City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UT
Millcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CityEast Central NorthThe Avenues
Jordan MeadowsDowntown Salt Lake CityCapitol Hill
WestpointePoplar Grove

Apartments Near Colleges

LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Salt Lake Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity