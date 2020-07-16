52 East 200 North - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

**TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING TEXT VITORIA @ 385-722-6759**



This is the unique downtown space you've been looking for. It is historic with a modern touch. This living space features refinished hardwood floors, original brass hardware on the doors, 11 foot ceilings, and a vintage fireplace. This place is cool! It has radiant heaters to keep you cozy in the winter.



The kitchen has been remodeled with brand new appliances. Black natural countertops contrast the white shaker style cabinets. And the tile is easy to clean and looks great. The back door leads to a shared deck and stairs to parking. There is also an on-site laundry room.



There is one reserved parking space that comes with rent. There's also garage space that is available for rent. On-street parking also available. Shared laundry room with coin operated machines available.



Access to downtown is super sweet. You are literally on Capital Hill. Even if you work outside the city, Utah Transit Authority is easy to catch. The University of Utah campus is a few minutes away. This place is ready to be rented ASAP.



Pet friendly. Pet deposit is $400 and 45/mo pet rent.