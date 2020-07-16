All apartments in Salt Lake City
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:51 PM

52 East 200 North - 2

52 200 North · (385) 722-5400
Location

52 200 North, Salt Lake City, UT 84103
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING TEXT VITORIA @ 385-722-6759**

This is the unique downtown space you've been looking for. It is historic with a modern touch. This living space features refinished hardwood floors, original brass hardware on the doors, 11 foot ceilings, and a vintage fireplace. This place is cool! It has radiant heaters to keep you cozy in the winter.

The kitchen has been remodeled with brand new appliances. Black natural countertops contrast the white shaker style cabinets. And the tile is easy to clean and looks great. The back door leads to a shared deck and stairs to parking. There is also an on-site laundry room.

There is one reserved parking space that comes with rent. There's also garage space that is available for rent. On-street parking also available. Shared laundry room with coin operated machines available.

Access to downtown is super sweet. You are literally on Capital Hill. Even if you work outside the city, Utah Transit Authority is easy to catch. The University of Utah campus is a few minutes away. This place is ready to be rented ASAP.

Pet friendly. Pet deposit is $400 and 45/mo pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

