Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:45 PM

437 S 400 E Apt 4

437 400 East · (385) 327-7451
Location

437 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Central City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Unique cozy 1bed/1bath basement apartment

For the fastest response please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.9478 with your name and desired property!

Perks:
-Located right next to everything you need! Near 4th and 4th
-Magnificent building, private front entry.
-Living room area and custom ledge seating
-Heating in each room
-Kitchen provides plenty of cabinetry,accented with recessed buffet
-Bathroom has shower only
-W/D on site
-Nice sleeping nook.
-Parking lot in back with assigned spot, and street parking available
-Minutes away from the beautiful Liberty Park, Sugar House Park, Smith's Marketplace, Trolley Square, downtown shopping, and the U of U.
-TRAX stop within a half mile
-Pets UNDER 25lbs allowed with no pet deposit or monthly pet rent
-Requirements: 620 credit minimum (or co-signer needed), no felonies, and no evictions

*Square footage is approximated and all features are subject to change.
*Property must be seen in-person, no sight unseen move-ins.
*Our Company follows all Fair-Housing Rules and Guidelines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 S 400 E Apt 4 have any available units?
437 S 400 E Apt 4 has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 437 S 400 E Apt 4 have?
Some of 437 S 400 E Apt 4's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 437 S 400 E Apt 4 currently offering any rent specials?
437 S 400 E Apt 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 S 400 E Apt 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 437 S 400 E Apt 4 is pet friendly.
Does 437 S 400 E Apt 4 offer parking?
Yes, 437 S 400 E Apt 4 does offer parking.
Does 437 S 400 E Apt 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 437 S 400 E Apt 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 S 400 E Apt 4 have a pool?
No, 437 S 400 E Apt 4 does not have a pool.
Does 437 S 400 E Apt 4 have accessible units?
No, 437 S 400 E Apt 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 437 S 400 E Apt 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 437 S 400 E Apt 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
