437 S 400 E Apt 4

Amenities
Unique cozy 1bed/1bath basement apartment
For the fastest response please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.9478 with your name and desired property!
Perks:
-Located right next to everything you need! Near 4th and 4th
-Magnificent building, private front entry.
-Living room area and custom ledge seating
-Heating in each room
-Kitchen provides plenty of cabinetry,accented with recessed buffet
-Bathroom has shower only
-W/D on site
-Nice sleeping nook.
-Parking lot in back with assigned spot, and street parking available
-Minutes away from the beautiful Liberty Park, Sugar House Park, Smith's Marketplace, Trolley Square, downtown shopping, and the U of U.
-TRAX stop within a half mile
-Pets UNDER 25lbs allowed with no pet deposit or monthly pet rent
-Requirements: 620 credit minimum (or co-signer needed), no felonies, and no evictions
*Square footage is approximated and all features are subject to change.
*Property must be seen in-person, no sight unseen move-ins.
*Our Company follows all Fair-Housing Rules and Guidelines.