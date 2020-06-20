437 S 400 E Apt 4

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking walk in closets microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Unique cozy 1bed/1bath basement apartment



For the fastest response please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.9478 with your name and desired property!



Perks:

-Located right next to everything you need! Near 4th and 4th

-Magnificent building, private front entry.

-Living room area and custom ledge seating

-Heating in each room

-Kitchen provides plenty of cabinetry,accented with recessed buffet

-Bathroom has shower only

-W/D on site

-Nice sleeping nook.

-Parking lot in back with assigned spot, and street parking available

-Minutes away from the beautiful Liberty Park, Sugar House Park, Smith's Marketplace, Trolley Square, downtown shopping, and the U of U.

-TRAX stop within a half mile

-Pets UNDER 25lbs allowed with no pet deposit or monthly pet rent

-Requirements: 620 credit minimum (or co-signer needed), no felonies, and no evictions



*Square footage is approximated and all features are subject to change.

*Property must be seen in-person, no sight unseen move-ins.

*Our Company follows all Fair-Housing Rules and Guidelines.