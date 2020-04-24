435 S 400 E Apt 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Nice homey studio apartment right next to everything you need!



Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.9478 with your name and desired location for the fastest response and come check out your new home!!



Perks:

-W/D on site (just outside unit)

-Built in storage and closet space

-Natural light throughout

-Private, back patio

-Parking lot in back with assigned spot, and street parking available

-Minutes away from the beautiful Liberty Park, Sugar House Park, Smith's Marketplace, Trolley Square, downtown shopping, and the U of U.

-TRAX stop within a half mile

-Pets UNDER 25lbs allowed with no pet deposit or monthly pet rent

-Requirements: 620 credit minimum (or co-signer needed), no felonies, and no evictions



*Square footage is approximated and all features are subject to change.

*Property must be seen in-person, no sight unseen move-ins.

*Our Company follows all Fair-Housing Rules and Guidelines.