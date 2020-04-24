All apartments in Salt Lake City
Find more places like 435 S 400 E Apt 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
435 S 400 E Apt 2
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:45 PM

435 S 400 E Apt 2

435 400 East · (385) 327-7451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salt Lake City
See all
Central City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

435 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Central City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Nice homey studio apartment right next to everything you need!

Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.9478 with your name and desired location for the fastest response and come check out your new home!!

Perks:
-W/D on site (just outside unit)
-Built in storage and closet space
-Natural light throughout
-Private, back patio
-Parking lot in back with assigned spot, and street parking available
-Minutes away from the beautiful Liberty Park, Sugar House Park, Smith's Marketplace, Trolley Square, downtown shopping, and the U of U.
-TRAX stop within a half mile
-Pets UNDER 25lbs allowed with no pet deposit or monthly pet rent
-Requirements: 620 credit minimum (or co-signer needed), no felonies, and no evictions

*Square footage is approximated and all features are subject to change.
*Property must be seen in-person, no sight unseen move-ins.
*Our Company follows all Fair-Housing Rules and Guidelines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 S 400 E Apt 2 have any available units?
435 S 400 E Apt 2 has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 S 400 E Apt 2 have?
Some of 435 S 400 E Apt 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 S 400 E Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
435 S 400 E Apt 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 S 400 E Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 435 S 400 E Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 435 S 400 E Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 435 S 400 E Apt 2 does offer parking.
Does 435 S 400 E Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 S 400 E Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 S 400 E Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 435 S 400 E Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 435 S 400 E Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 435 S 400 E Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 435 S 400 E Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 S 400 E Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 435 S 400 E Apt 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Foothill Place
2260 S Foothill Dr
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
644 City Station
644 W North Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
City Line
57 S 300 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
West Station Apartments
175 N Harold St
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Encore
489 E 400 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Lotus North Temple TownHomes
120 N 1950 W
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Pierpont By Urbana
315 W Pierpont Ave
Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Quattro
385 S 400 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Similar Pages

Salt Lake City 1 BedroomsSalt Lake City 2 Bedrooms
Salt Lake City Apartments with ParkingSalt Lake City Pet Friendly Places
Salt Lake City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UT
Millcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CityEast Central NorthThe Avenues
Jordan MeadowsDowntown Salt Lake CityCapitol Hill
WestpointePoplar Grove

Apartments Near Colleges

LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Salt Lake Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity