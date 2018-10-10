All apartments in Salt Lake City
Find more places like 360 W Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
360 W Broadway
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

360 W Broadway

360 West Broadway · (385) 282-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salt Lake City
See all
Downtown Salt Lake City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

360 West Broadway, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Downtown Salt Lake City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 375 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
SPECIAL PROMO: 50% OFF JUNE RENT (promo until June 10th only)

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath. This condo is located in beautiful downtown Salt Lake. This home includes stone counter tops, high ceilings, fridge, wahser/dryer, custom blinds. Nice big windows with lots of natural light. walking distance to restaurants and shopping.

No Smoking

Pets allowed

Renters Liability insurance Required

**TENANT TO PAY GAS AND ELECTRIC**

Application Fee $35

'TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR A PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE'
https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent

For further questions contact PMI at info.pmi@utah.com or call (801) 228-0124

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 W Broadway have any available units?
360 W Broadway has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
Is 360 W Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
360 W Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 W Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 W Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 360 W Broadway offer parking?
No, 360 W Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 360 W Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 W Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 W Broadway have a pool?
No, 360 W Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 360 W Broadway have accessible units?
No, 360 W Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 360 W Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 W Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 360 W Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 360 W Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 360 W Broadway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moda Bonneville
260 S 500 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84102
Foothill Place
2260 S Foothill Dr
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
Brixton
660 E Wilmington Ave
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
CityScape
134 S 400 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Pierpont By Urbana
315 W Pierpont Ave
Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Velo on the Boulevard
460 E 400 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Hardware Apartments
455 West 200 North Avenue
Salt Lake City, UT 84103
Santa Fe Apartments
1550 Fort Union Blvd
Salt Lake City, UT 84121

Similar Pages

Salt Lake City 1 BedroomsSalt Lake City 2 Bedrooms
Salt Lake City Apartments with ParkingSalt Lake City Pet Friendly Places
Salt Lake City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UT
Millcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CityEast Central NorthThe Avenues
Jordan MeadowsDowntown Salt Lake CityCapitol Hill
WestpointePoplar Grove

Apartments Near Colleges

LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Salt Lake Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity