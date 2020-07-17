3075 E Kennedy Drive Unit 217

Amenities

Must See! - This Presidential luxury condo has it all, style, comfort & convenience. Sunny unit with nice views to the north & west. Enjoy the open kitchen, dining & living spaces plus quality detailing that includes granite countertops. A bright & cozy sunroom doubles as an office with large windows framing peaceful views. Charming space ready for your personal touch. Ideal location near Research Park, Red Butte Gardens, University of Utah & downtown Salt Lake City. Enjoy maintenance free living in one of Salt Lake's premier areas nestled in the east bench foothills at the mouth of Emigration Canyon. Secure building with terrific amenities.

2 Parking stalls in secure heated garage convenient to unit. Utilities included water, sewer, snow & trash removal, recycling, landscaping & building maintenance, & pest control. Exterior windows cleaned twice a year. Heated driveway & entrance walks. Amenities include: Clubroom with full kitchen & dining room, 21 seat theater, exercise room, game room plus business center & workshop. Wi-fi in club room & business center. Beautiful huge courtyard with barbeques & fire pit. Space to wash cars in garage.



Unfurnished, Washer and Dryer included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5880227)