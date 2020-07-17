All apartments in Salt Lake City
Find more places like 3075 E Kennedy Drive Unit 217.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
3075 E Kennedy Drive Unit 217
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3075 E Kennedy Drive Unit 217

3075 Kennedy Drive · (888) 505-2382
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salt Lake City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3075 Kennedy Drive, Salt Lake City, UT 84108
East Bench

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3075 E Kennedy Drive - President's Club Unit 217 · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1403 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
gym
fire pit
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
Must See! - This Presidential luxury condo has it all, style, comfort & convenience. Sunny unit with nice views to the north & west. Enjoy the open kitchen, dining & living spaces plus quality detailing that includes granite countertops. A bright & cozy sunroom doubles as an office with large windows framing peaceful views. Charming space ready for your personal touch. Ideal location near Research Park, Red Butte Gardens, University of Utah & downtown Salt Lake City. Enjoy maintenance free living in one of Salt Lake's premier areas nestled in the east bench foothills at the mouth of Emigration Canyon. Secure building with terrific amenities.
2 Parking stalls in secure heated garage convenient to unit. Utilities included water, sewer, snow & trash removal, recycling, landscaping & building maintenance, & pest control. Exterior windows cleaned twice a year. Heated driveway & entrance walks. Amenities include: Clubroom with full kitchen & dining room, 21 seat theater, exercise room, game room plus business center & workshop. Wi-fi in club room & business center. Beautiful huge courtyard with barbeques & fire pit. Space to wash cars in garage.

Unfurnished, Washer and Dryer included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5880227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3075 E Kennedy Drive Unit 217 have any available units?
3075 E Kennedy Drive Unit 217 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3075 E Kennedy Drive Unit 217 have?
Some of 3075 E Kennedy Drive Unit 217's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3075 E Kennedy Drive Unit 217 currently offering any rent specials?
3075 E Kennedy Drive Unit 217 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3075 E Kennedy Drive Unit 217 pet-friendly?
No, 3075 E Kennedy Drive Unit 217 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 3075 E Kennedy Drive Unit 217 offer parking?
Yes, 3075 E Kennedy Drive Unit 217 offers parking.
Does 3075 E Kennedy Drive Unit 217 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3075 E Kennedy Drive Unit 217 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3075 E Kennedy Drive Unit 217 have a pool?
No, 3075 E Kennedy Drive Unit 217 does not have a pool.
Does 3075 E Kennedy Drive Unit 217 have accessible units?
No, 3075 E Kennedy Drive Unit 217 does not have accessible units.
Does 3075 E Kennedy Drive Unit 217 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3075 E Kennedy Drive Unit 217 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3075 E Kennedy Drive Unit 217?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eight20 Apartments
820 W Timbercreek Way
Salt Lake City, UT 84119
Cobble Creek
5251 Cobble Creek Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84117
ViA
3808 S West Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Gateway 505
505 W 100 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Park Capitol
215 N Main St
Salt Lake City, UT 84103
Essex
350 S 600 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84102
Bridges Apartment Homes
650 W South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84116

Similar Pages

Salt Lake City 1 BedroomsSalt Lake City 2 Bedrooms
Salt Lake City Apartments with ParkingSalt Lake City Dog Friendly Apartments
Salt Lake City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UT
Orem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UT
Layton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CityEast Central NorthThe Avenues
Jordan MeadowsCapitol HillDowntown Salt Lake City
Poplar GrovePeople's Freeway

Apartments Near Colleges

LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Salt Lake Community College
Weber State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity