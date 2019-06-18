All apartments in Salt Lake City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2948 S Ida Circle #B 1970 E

2948 Ida Circle · (801) 897-2265
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2948 Ida Circle, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Grandview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2948 S Ida Circle #B 1970 E · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Brand New 2 Bd 1 Ba Basement Apt - Two bedroom, one bathroom, 1450 sqft, New basement apartment in quiet cul-de-sac. New kitchen, bathroom, appliances, tile, paint, flooring, and carpets. Lots of storage space. Large laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups.. Fireplace. Separate entrance with full walkout. Gorgeous back yard with mature trees and deck.

Great neighborhood. Off street parking for up to 2 cars. Excellent location in Sugar House close to I-80 and I-215 freeway access. Ten-minute commute to the University of Utah, Westminster College, LDS Business College, Salt Lake Community College, downtown, the airport, Sandy, or Cottonwood.

Rent $1395. Security Deposit $1395 Tenant Pays $200 towards Power/Gas/Sewer/Water/Trash. Sorry NO Pets or Smokers. Rent Ready & Available June 2nd

FOR SHOWINGS CALL BRAD 801-837-3732 OR MARIE 801-520-1653 OR VISIT US AT MMPROPERTIESSLC.COM TO APPLY ONLINE.

All Non-Familial Applicants must qualify on their own, Income equal to 2 1/4 Times the Rent (Familial is 3 Times the Rent). Good Credit, Clean Background, Rental History, Employment and ID will be verified. The above listed qualifications may/may not disqualify you from renting. Though we may/may not require an additional deposit/s. Will review bankruptcies, landlord-rental disputes and run criminal background checks. Such review may be subject to denial on a case by case basis.

*ANY QUESTIONS REGARDING THE APPLICATION QUALIFICATIONS MUST BE MADE THROUGH M&M PROPERTIES OFFICE

M&M Properties SLC 9205 S State St, Sandy, UT 84070 Ofc 801-897-2265
Mon-Fri 9 AM-5 PM Sat-Sun CLOSED

(RLNE5084506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2948 S Ida Circle #B 1970 E have any available units?
2948 S Ida Circle #B 1970 E has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2948 S Ida Circle #B 1970 E have?
Some of 2948 S Ida Circle #B 1970 E's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2948 S Ida Circle #B 1970 E currently offering any rent specials?
2948 S Ida Circle #B 1970 E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2948 S Ida Circle #B 1970 E pet-friendly?
No, 2948 S Ida Circle #B 1970 E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 2948 S Ida Circle #B 1970 E offer parking?
Yes, 2948 S Ida Circle #B 1970 E does offer parking.
Does 2948 S Ida Circle #B 1970 E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2948 S Ida Circle #B 1970 E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2948 S Ida Circle #B 1970 E have a pool?
No, 2948 S Ida Circle #B 1970 E does not have a pool.
Does 2948 S Ida Circle #B 1970 E have accessible units?
No, 2948 S Ida Circle #B 1970 E does not have accessible units.
Does 2948 S Ida Circle #B 1970 E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2948 S Ida Circle #B 1970 E does not have units with dishwashers.
