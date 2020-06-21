All apartments in Salt Lake City
2593 S 1100 E
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

2593 S 1100 E

2593 1100 East · (801) 980-2009 ext. 000
Location

2593 1100 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Forest Dale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2593 S 1100 E · Avail. Jul 1

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
2593 S 1100 E Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 Bed Located in the Heart of Sugar House! - This gorgeous 2 bedroom 1.5 bath is near fantastic shopping, freeway access, great restaurants, public transportation, local boutiques, and is located in a charming neighborhood right in the heart of Sugar House! Some of the great amenities at this property include but are not limited to:
Range
Fridge
W/D Hookups
Tile
Large Parking Area
To schedule a showing please call us at 801-980-2009 or visit our website rentfromboardwalk.com to see more information and a virtual tour of this home. If this home does not suit your needs please check out the other fantastic properties we have listed on our website.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (801) 980-2009 If this home is occupied we will coordinate showing times with the current tenants.

UTILITIES: Tenant pays power and gas. Water, sewer and trash included

PET RULE: **No Pets** We use a third-party pet policy service, all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://boardwalkpm.petscreening.com

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12 month preferred

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: Applications are found on our website www.RentFromBoardwalk.com Save time by reviewing our rental criteria at www.bwprentals.com/qualify

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
Each tenant 18 and older must fill out a separate application
* $40 for online applications/ $50 for applications filled out in the office

SECURITY DEPOSIT:
$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee
$1325 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results

**All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3246905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2593 S 1100 E have any available units?
2593 S 1100 E has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2593 S 1100 E have?
Some of 2593 S 1100 E's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2593 S 1100 E currently offering any rent specials?
2593 S 1100 E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2593 S 1100 E pet-friendly?
No, 2593 S 1100 E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 2593 S 1100 E offer parking?
Yes, 2593 S 1100 E does offer parking.
Does 2593 S 1100 E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2593 S 1100 E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2593 S 1100 E have a pool?
No, 2593 S 1100 E does not have a pool.
Does 2593 S 1100 E have accessible units?
No, 2593 S 1100 E does not have accessible units.
Does 2593 S 1100 E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2593 S 1100 E does not have units with dishwashers.
