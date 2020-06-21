Amenities

2593 S 1100 E Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 Bed Located in the Heart of Sugar House! - This gorgeous 2 bedroom 1.5 bath is near fantastic shopping, freeway access, great restaurants, public transportation, local boutiques, and is located in a charming neighborhood right in the heart of Sugar House! Some of the great amenities at this property include but are not limited to:

To schedule a showing please call us at 801-980-2009 or visit our website rentfromboardwalk.com to see more information and a virtual tour of this home. If this home does not suit your needs please check out the other fantastic properties we have listed on our website.



UTILITIES: Tenant pays power and gas. Water, sewer and trash included



PET RULE: **No Pets** We use a third-party pet policy service, all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://boardwalkpm.petscreening.com



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 12 month preferred



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: Applications are found on our website www.RentFromBoardwalk.com Save time by reviewing our rental criteria at www.bwprentals.com/qualify



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

Each tenant 18 and older must fill out a separate application

* $40 for online applications/ $50 for applications filled out in the office



SECURITY DEPOSIT:

$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee

$1325 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results



**All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



