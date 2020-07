Amenities

Fully Furnished 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in Downtown SLC - PRICE JUST REDUCED! This gorgeous top floor fully furnished condo is located near the heart of the city. Easy walking access to all of what downtown Salt Lake City has to offer. The Trax Train and City Bus Line are just a few minutes walk away. 8 minute walk to either City Creek Shopping Center or Vivint Smart Home Arena. 4 minute drive to I-15 for easy commuting. Utilities included with rent are Water, Sewer & Garbage. Tenant is responsible for Electricity and Internet. Gas is not applicable as the furnace runs off of electricity.



No Pets Allowed



