1821 1100 East

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

*Currently Occupied** Please call for showing!!

This newly remodeled duplex has brand new carpet through out. The 2 car garage and laundry area is shared between both tenants. There is two washers and two dryers (each tenant will have their own to use). There is only one bathroom which is in the master bedroom. This home is minutes away from lots of dining and shopping. Also not far from Sugarhouse Park!



We will collect $185 for water/sewer/trash/electricity!

Yard care is a shared responsibility between both tenants!



$45 application fee and $25 Renters Legal Liability Insurance separate. Office located at 5286 S Commerce Drive, A-106 Murray UT 84107.

For more information, please visit www.realpropertymanagementsaltlakecity.com where you can set up showings, and get more information.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available 8/11/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

