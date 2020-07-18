All apartments in Salt Lake City
Last updated July 1 2020 at 6:41 PM

1821 1100 East

1821 1100 East · (801) 701-8048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1821 1100 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84105
Westminster

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*Currently Occupied** Please call for showing!!
This newly remodeled duplex has brand new carpet through out. The 2 car garage and laundry area is shared between both tenants. There is two washers and two dryers (each tenant will have their own to use). There is only one bathroom which is in the master bedroom. This home is minutes away from lots of dining and shopping. Also not far from Sugarhouse Park!

We will collect $185 for water/sewer/trash/electricity!
Yard care is a shared responsibility between both tenants!

$45 application fee and $25 Renters Legal Liability Insurance separate. Office located at 5286 S Commerce Drive, A-106 Murray UT 84107.
For more information, please visit www.realpropertymanagementsaltlakecity.com where you can set up showings, and get more information. For anything not on the website, please call the office at (801) 571-7400.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available 8/11/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 1100 East have any available units?
1821 1100 East has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
Is 1821 1100 East currently offering any rent specials?
1821 1100 East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 1100 East pet-friendly?
No, 1821 1100 East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 1821 1100 East offer parking?
Yes, 1821 1100 East offers parking.
Does 1821 1100 East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 1100 East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 1100 East have a pool?
No, 1821 1100 East does not have a pool.
Does 1821 1100 East have accessible units?
No, 1821 1100 East does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 1100 East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 1100 East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1821 1100 East have units with air conditioning?
No, 1821 1100 East does not have units with air conditioning.
