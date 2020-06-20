All apartments in Salt Lake City
Find more places like 1357 North Redwood Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
1357 North Redwood Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

1357 North Redwood Road

1357 Redwood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Salt Lake City
See all
Westpointe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1357 Redwood Road, Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Westpointe

Amenities

parking
playground
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
playground
Come view this nice 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment (#24) in a well-kept complex. Close to Shopping and grocery stores. Across the street from Rose Park Golf Course. 5 minutes to airport and downtown. 2 minutes to 1-215 and 1-15. Public transit via UTA Bus lines to North Temple TRAX. Ride your bike on errands. Terrain is flat. There is a safe playground and covered parking. Cable is provided.

No Pets
No Smoking

Rent $825
Security Deposit $1,075 ($825 Refundable)
Tenant to pay all utilities
Credit & Background check $30 per adult (18 & older)

Once you have entered the rental unit AND you meet our minimum rental requirements (see below), a leasing agent will reach out to answer specific questions and walk you through the application process. BE ADVISED: For your security: NEVER make payments in cash or wire funds to unidentified 3rd parties. ALL checks MUST be made out to ASPM LLC.

MINIMUM RENTAL REQUIREMENTS (PLEASE READ CAREFULLY): CREDIT - Your application may be denied if you have a judgment, collection, or delinquent account with a previous landlord, property management firm, or utility company. MINIMUM INCOME REQUIREMENTS - Total household income must be 2.5 times total monthly rents. CO-SIGNERS - Co-signer (If Required) must complete a full application, be approved, and sign a Co-Signer agreement. EMPLOYMENT - Current pay stub required. Self-employed applicants must provide proof of income with bank statements AND personal federal tax returns. CRIMINAL HISTORY - Your application will be denied if you have a criminal history that would be considered a threat to the rental property, neighbors, and/or the manufacturing of controlled substances. OCCUPANCY LIMITS - 2 Persons per Bedroom. No more than 3 unrelated adults. IDENTIFICATION - State and or federal identification will be required at lease up.

ASPM LLC Property Management adheres to all Federal Fair Housing requirements. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, family status, and national origin. We are committed to equal housing opportunity.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1357 North Redwood Road have any available units?
1357 North Redwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salt Lake City, UT.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
Is 1357 North Redwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
1357 North Redwood Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1357 North Redwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 1357 North Redwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 1357 North Redwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 1357 North Redwood Road does offer parking.
Does 1357 North Redwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1357 North Redwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1357 North Redwood Road have a pool?
No, 1357 North Redwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 1357 North Redwood Road have accessible units?
Yes, 1357 North Redwood Road has accessible units.
Does 1357 North Redwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1357 North Redwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1357 North Redwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1357 North Redwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foothill Place
2260 S Foothill Dr
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
Palladio Apartments
360 S 200 W
Salt Lake City, UT 84101
644 City Station
644 W North Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
The Landing
470 S 1300 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84102
Park Vue
1450 S West Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
Citifront Apartments
641 W North Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Sky Harbor Apartment Homes
1876 W North Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84116

Similar Pages

Salt Lake City 1 BedroomsSalt Lake City 2 Bedrooms
Salt Lake City Apartments with ParkingSalt Lake City Pet Friendly Places
Salt Lake City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UT
Millcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CityEast Central NorthThe Avenues
Jordan MeadowsDowntown Salt Lake CityCapitol Hill
WestpointePoplar Grove

Apartments Near Colleges

LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Salt Lake Community College