Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:26 AM

130 S 1300 E Apt 811

130 1300 East ·
Location

130 1300 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84102
East Central North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
*Move in special, half off first month's rent OAC!!*

Top floor single bedroom condo close to the University of Utah. Coin Op laundry on site, storage available and assigned off-street parking. Close to everything Down Town Salt Lake can offer!

Tenant responsible for electric, $13 property services fee above rent each month. Sorry, no pets.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Available now. Call our office to schedule a showing! Please note that this is not a self guided tour and showings MUST be scheduled directly with a staff member. Please call our office on or after the availability date to set up a tour. Showings are Monday-Friday, 9:30 Am to 4:30 Pm.

Availability subject to change. For the most up to date information please visit our website saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com. Save time by reviewing our requirements at www.saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com/application. Applications accepted immediately following advertisement of the property on a first come first serve basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 S 1300 E Apt 811 have any available units?
130 S 1300 E Apt 811 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
Is 130 S 1300 E Apt 811 currently offering any rent specials?
130 S 1300 E Apt 811 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 S 1300 E Apt 811 pet-friendly?
No, 130 S 1300 E Apt 811 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 130 S 1300 E Apt 811 offer parking?
Yes, 130 S 1300 E Apt 811 does offer parking.
Does 130 S 1300 E Apt 811 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 S 1300 E Apt 811 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 S 1300 E Apt 811 have a pool?
No, 130 S 1300 E Apt 811 does not have a pool.
Does 130 S 1300 E Apt 811 have accessible units?
No, 130 S 1300 E Apt 811 does not have accessible units.
Does 130 S 1300 E Apt 811 have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 S 1300 E Apt 811 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 S 1300 E Apt 811 have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 S 1300 E Apt 811 does not have units with air conditioning.
