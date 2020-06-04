130 S 1300 E Apt 811

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

*Move in special, half off first month's rent OAC!!*



Top floor single bedroom condo close to the University of Utah. Coin Op laundry on site, storage available and assigned off-street parking. Close to everything Down Town Salt Lake can offer!



Tenant responsible for electric, $13 property services fee above rent each month. Sorry, no pets.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Available now. Call our office to schedule a showing! Please note that this is not a self guided tour and showings MUST be scheduled directly with a staff member. Please call our office on or after the availability date to set up a tour. Showings are Monday-Friday, 9:30 Am to 4:30 Pm.



Availability subject to change. For the most up to date information please visit our website saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com. Save time by reviewing our requirements at www.saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com/application. Applications accepted immediately following advertisement of the property on a first come first serve basis.