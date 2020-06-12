125 South 1300 East 5

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils internet access refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Walk to the U of U - 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Apt. - Property Id: 279383



This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom apartment is now available for in-person viewing. Please call today to schedule an appointment.



This is a very beautiful apartment. It is on the 3rd floor and runs from the front to the back of the building with windows facing all directions, North, East, South, and West. It has over 30 windows, beautiful hardwood floors, top of the line light fixtures featuring Minka Lavery and Minka Aire. The rent is $2811 a month and includes heat, water, sewer, garbage and recycling. You pay electricity and internet.



Walk to the University of Utah - we are only 1 minute from President's Circle. Save money and time by not commuting from the U of U. We are also a 4 minute walk from Trax to get to downtown Salt Lake, a 2 minute walk from 7-11, Subway, Pie Pizzeria, Key Bank and Wells Fargo.



Please visit: commanderslc.com.



This is a no smoking, no pet building.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279383

Property Id 279383



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5782537)