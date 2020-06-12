All apartments in Salt Lake City
Find more places like 125 South 1300 East 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
125 South 1300 East 5
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

125 South 1300 East 5

125 1300 East · (801) 783-8612
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salt Lake City
See all
East Central North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

125 1300 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84102
East Central North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,711

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1890 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Walk to the U of U - 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Apt. - Property Id: 279383

This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom apartment is now available for in-person viewing. Please call today to schedule an appointment.

This is a very beautiful apartment. It is on the 3rd floor and runs from the front to the back of the building with windows facing all directions, North, East, South, and West. It has over 30 windows, beautiful hardwood floors, top of the line light fixtures featuring Minka Lavery and Minka Aire. The rent is $2811 a month and includes heat, water, sewer, garbage and recycling. You pay electricity and internet.

Walk to the University of Utah - we are only 1 minute from President's Circle. Save money and time by not commuting from the U of U. We are also a 4 minute walk from Trax to get to downtown Salt Lake, a 2 minute walk from 7-11, Subway, Pie Pizzeria, Key Bank and Wells Fargo.

Please visit: commanderslc.com.

This is a no smoking, no pet building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279383
Property Id 279383

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5782537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 South 1300 East 5 have any available units?
125 South 1300 East 5 has a unit available for $2,711 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 South 1300 East 5 have?
Some of 125 South 1300 East 5's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 South 1300 East 5 currently offering any rent specials?
125 South 1300 East 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 South 1300 East 5 pet-friendly?
No, 125 South 1300 East 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 125 South 1300 East 5 offer parking?
No, 125 South 1300 East 5 does not offer parking.
Does 125 South 1300 East 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 South 1300 East 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 South 1300 East 5 have a pool?
No, 125 South 1300 East 5 does not have a pool.
Does 125 South 1300 East 5 have accessible units?
No, 125 South 1300 East 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 125 South 1300 East 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 South 1300 East 5 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 125 South 1300 East 5?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brixton
660 E Wilmington Ave
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Block 44
380 South 400 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Overlook Point
4612 S 2930 W
Salt Lake City, UT 84119
West Station Apartments
175 N Harold St
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
The Landing
470 S 1300 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84102
Seasons at Pebble Creek
1616 W Snow Queen Pl
Salt Lake City, UT 84104
Velo on the Boulevard
460 E 400 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
The Morton
245 South 200 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Similar Pages

Salt Lake City 1 BedroomsSalt Lake City 2 Bedrooms
Salt Lake City Apartments with ParkingSalt Lake City Pet Friendly Places
Salt Lake City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UT
Millcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CityEast Central NorthThe Avenues
Jordan MeadowsDowntown Salt Lake CityCapitol Hill
WestpointePoplar Grove

Apartments Near Colleges

LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Salt Lake Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity