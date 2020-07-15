All apartments in Riverton
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:42 PM

5213 Field Crescent Lane

5213 W Field Crescent Ln · (385) 269-9222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5213 W Field Crescent Ln, Riverton, UT 84096

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3055 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 full bathroom home located in Riverton! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Excellent neighborhood! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours!
Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5213 Field Crescent Lane have any available units?
5213 Field Crescent Lane has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5213 Field Crescent Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5213 Field Crescent Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5213 Field Crescent Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5213 Field Crescent Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5213 Field Crescent Lane offer parking?
No, 5213 Field Crescent Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5213 Field Crescent Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5213 Field Crescent Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5213 Field Crescent Lane have a pool?
No, 5213 Field Crescent Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5213 Field Crescent Lane have accessible units?
No, 5213 Field Crescent Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5213 Field Crescent Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5213 Field Crescent Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5213 Field Crescent Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5213 Field Crescent Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
