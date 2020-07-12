/
central riverton
102 Apartments for rent in Central Riverton, Riverton, UT
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
8 Units Available
Meadows at Park Avenue
12674 S. Sienna Meadow Way, Riverton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,269
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1496 sqft
The Meadows at Park Avenue in Riverton is a new luxury community that offers exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus elegant three bedroom townhomes.The Meadows at Park Avenue offers only the best.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12672 S Rollsave Ln
12672 S Roll Save Ln, Riverton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Double Master! Luxury! Like-New! - TO VIEW ALL PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.COM Beautiful modern townhome in brand-new community! Lots of light throughout with an open floor-plan perfect for entertaining.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1653 W Bills Bylow Lane
1653 W Bills Bylow Ln, Riverton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1966 sqft
Owner Pays HOA!!! - TO VIEW MORE PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.COM Beautiful modern townhome in brand-new community.
Results within 1 mile of Central Riverton
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13065 S 2110 W
13065 2110 West, Riverton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1872 sqft
13065 S 2110 W - $950 OFF YOUR MOVE IN COSTS! - $950 OFF YOUR MOVE IN COSTS! Beautiful Riverton home available now. Hardwood floor throughout the kitchen, with beautiful wood cabinets, giving you plenty of room for storage.
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
15464 S Capri Heights Lane
15464 S Capri Heights Ln, Riverton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1500 sqft
Great townhouse with 2 car garage. Pet friendly. Main level with open kitchen and great room with master bedroom. Entry level has full bedroom and bath. Unfinished basement for your storage needs. Great location. Community pool. NO HOA FEES.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
13735 S 2550 W
13735 2550 West, Riverton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
924 sqft
Cute 3 bed 2 bath mobile home in Meadowbrook Estates in Riverton. Washer dryer in unit and tons of off street parking! Close access to Bangerter Highway will get you where you need to go quickly! Great price for 3 bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12308 S. Aldara Road
12308 Aldara Road, Riverton, UT
6 Bedrooms
$3,100
4709 sqft
12308 S. Aldara Road Available 07/31/20 Large and beautiful home available AVAILABLE JULY 31ST - This beautiful and spacious 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom home is centrally located in Riverton, Utah.
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
1811 West Torlundy Drive
1811 W Torlundy Dr, Riverton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1955 sqft
Move in today 1st month free. Wifi Included Please call 801-666-2446 to register to view this property today! Convenient living with this move in ready Town Home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2765 West Hayden Ridge Way (12320 South)
2765 W Hayden Ridge Way, Riverton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1929 sqft
2765 West Hayden Ridge Way (12320 South) Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home For Rent in Heritage Farms - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has central heating and cooling, a two car garage, and a beautiful yard in a wonderful neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1788 W. Torlundy Dr.
1788 W Torlundy Dr, Riverton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1864 sqft
Beautiful almost new town home in Riverton for rent. 2 car garage, 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath. Granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, huge master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bath has double sinks. Very open and spacious.
Results within 5 miles of Central Riverton
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
32 Units Available
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
Studio
$1,145
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1086 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Haven Dell
14997 S Still Harmony Way, Herriman, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1661 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,145
1890 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour! STYLISH TOWNHOME LIVING Haven Dell features stylish, contemporary living. Each townhome includes a 2-car garage, full-size washer/dryer, and attractive, modern finishes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Vida at Daybreak
11321 Grandville Avenue, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1265 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of an in person private tour or on site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1091 sqft
Right by the River Oaks Golf Course. Spacious homes with granite kitchen counters, quality appliances, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Community features dog grooming area, a pool and a playground.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
Hills at Sandy Station
132 E Sego Lily Dr, Sandy, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1007 sqft
Close to South Town Mall and Jordan Commons. Unique floor plans designed for modern living. Community offers panoramic skyline, valley and mountain views. Many amenities, including a health and wellness center and a two-story clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$920
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom layouts available. Granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and resort-like pool. Community is walkable and near a light rail station and many recreational trails.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
52 Units Available
Copperwood
5657 West 11840 S, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$987
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1067 sqft
Excellent location, close to schools and parks. Units feature hardwood floors, garbage disposal, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking, gym and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
10 Units Available
Monarch Meadows Apartments
13469 Dragonfly Ln, Riverton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monarch Meadows Apartments in Riverton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
The Park at City Center
213 W Civic Center Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,341
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to freeways, shopping, dining, and more. Apartments have updated kitchens, glass tile backsplash, and dual bathroom vanities. Community offers theater room, business center, pool, and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1215 sqft
Adagio at Corner Canyon is a community rich in custom home features with the ease of apartment living. Relax in the tranquility of the magnificent Wasatch Mountains and allow yourself to be enchanted by the resort-like ambiance of your new home.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
11 Units Available
Incline at Anthem 55+
11901 South Freedom Park Dr., Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Incline at Anthem 55+ in Herriman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,255
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1443 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sterling Village in South Jordan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
9 Units Available
Allegro at Corner Canyon
292 W Galena Park Blvd, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,075
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TAKENOTE OF OUR UPSCALE LIFESTYLE! Allegro at Corner Canyon Apartment Homes offers a classic location withan environment that is rich in design and bold in style.
Last updated July 12 at 06:00pm
66 Units Available
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1168 sqft
A PERFECT LOCATION, THAT YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO LEAVE. Beautiful, smart apartment homes with expansive views of the Salt Lake Valley.
