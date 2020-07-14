All apartments in Riverton
Find more places like Meadows at Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverton, UT
/
Meadows at Park Avenue
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

Meadows at Park Avenue

Open Now until 6pm
12674 S. Sienna Meadow Way · (864) 513-9016
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Riverton
See all
Central Riverton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12674 S. Sienna Meadow Way, Riverton, UT 84065
Central Riverton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9-208 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,289

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

Unit 5-207 · Avail. now

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9-101 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Unit 10-201 · Avail. Oct 9

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Unit 10-101 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,629

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8-106 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1422 sqft

Unit 11-106 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,849

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1422 sqft

Unit 12614 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1533 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meadows at Park Avenue.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
hot tub
internet access
online portal
The Meadows at Park Avenue in Riverton is a new luxury community that offers exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus elegant three bedroom townhomes.The Meadows at Park Avenue offers only the best. All of our residences include a single or two car garage, full size washer and dryers, sleek stainless steel appliances, quartz/granite countertops, built-in microwaves, private patio/balcony areas, central heating/air and spacious floor plans. Large walk-in closets and relaxing garden tubs are featured in each master suite. You'll enjoy the convenience of a 24hr fitness center which includes personal TVs on every piece of cardio equipment. Our clubhouse is equipped with Wi-Fi so you can stream music for your workout, or surf the internet from your mobile device. Take a refreshing dip in our seasonal swimming pool, relax on the sun deck., or have a soothing soak in our year round hot tub. Our Riverton. City location makes The Meadows at Park Avenue. the perfect home base for you. You'll have easy access to Bangerter Highway, Mountain View Corridor, I-15, Riverbend Golf Course and Jordan River Parkway. Call our friendly staff to learn more about all we have to offer and to schedule a tour. We'd love to have you as our newest resident!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $299
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 50lbs
Parking Details: Garages included, and uncovered parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Meadows at Park Avenue have any available units?
Meadows at Park Avenue has 8 units available starting at $1,289 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Meadows at Park Avenue have?
Some of Meadows at Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meadows at Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
Meadows at Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Meadows at Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, Meadows at Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does Meadows at Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, Meadows at Park Avenue offers parking.
Does Meadows at Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Meadows at Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Meadows at Park Avenue have a pool?
No, Meadows at Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does Meadows at Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, Meadows at Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does Meadows at Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, Meadows at Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Meadows at Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Meadows at Park Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Meadows at Park Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monarch Meadows Apartments
13469 Dragonfly Ln
Riverton, UT 84096

Similar Pages

Riverton 1 BedroomsRiverton 2 Bedrooms
Riverton Apartments with BalconyRiverton Apartments with Gym
Riverton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UT
West Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTBluffdale, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity