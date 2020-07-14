Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse hot tub internet access online portal

The Meadows at Park Avenue in Riverton is a new luxury community that offers exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus elegant three bedroom townhomes.The Meadows at Park Avenue offers only the best. All of our residences include a single or two car garage, full size washer and dryers, sleek stainless steel appliances, quartz/granite countertops, built-in microwaves, private patio/balcony areas, central heating/air and spacious floor plans. Large walk-in closets and relaxing garden tubs are featured in each master suite. You'll enjoy the convenience of a 24hr fitness center which includes personal TVs on every piece of cardio equipment. Our clubhouse is equipped with Wi-Fi so you can stream music for your workout, or surf the internet from your mobile device. Take a refreshing dip in our seasonal swimming pool, relax on the sun deck., or have a soothing soak in our year round hot tub. Our Riverton. City location makes The Meadows at Park Avenue. the perfect home base for you. You'll have easy access to Bangerter Highway, Mountain View Corridor, I-15, Riverbend Golf Course and Jordan River Parkway. Call our friendly staff to learn more about all we have to offer and to schedule a tour. We'd love to have you as our newest resident!