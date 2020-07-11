/
apartments with washer dryer
110 Apartments for rent in Riverton, UT with washer-dryer
9 Units Available
Central Riverton
Meadows at Park Avenue
12674 S. Sienna Meadow Way, Riverton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,269
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1496 sqft
The Meadows at Park Avenue in Riverton is a new luxury community that offers exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus elegant three bedroom townhomes.The Meadows at Park Avenue offers only the best.
10 Units Available
Monarch Meadows Apartments
13469 Dragonfly Ln, Riverton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monarch Meadows Apartments in Riverton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Central Riverton
12672 S Rollsave Ln
12672 S Roll Save Ln, Riverton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Double Master! Luxury! Like-New! - TO VIEW ALL PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.COM Beautiful modern townhome in brand-new community! Lots of light throughout with an open floor-plan perfect for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
Riverton South
13735 S 2550 W
13735 2550 West, Riverton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
924 sqft
Cute 3 bed 2 bath mobile home in Meadowbrook Estates in Riverton. Washer dryer in unit and tons of off street parking! Close access to Bangerter Highway will get you where you need to go quickly! Great price for 3 bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Riverton
20 Units Available
Daybreak
Vida at Daybreak
11321 Grandville Avenue, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1265 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of an in person private tour or on site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details.
21 Units Available
Daybreak
Olympus at Daybreak
4950 W Frogs Leap Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,082
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,527
1342 sqft
Just a short walk to Oquirrh Lake in the heart of South Jordan. Interior amenities include gourmet kitchens, central heat and air, fireplaces and mini blinds.
11 Units Available
Country Crossing
Odessa
11743 S District View Dr, South Jordan, UT
Studio
$920
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1068 sqft
1 Unit Available
11007 S Hampton Way
11007 South Hampton Way, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Like New 2 Bd Executive Basement Apartment - Like New Luxurious 2 Bedroom Basement Apartment. 2 Full Bath with Garden Tub. Main Level Living. 9' Ceilings. Upgraded Custom Counters, Cabinets and Painting. Stainless Steel Appliances. Pantry.
1 Unit Available
Bluffdale
14063 S Bridgeview Ct
14063 South Bridgeview Court, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1250 sqft
*Move In Special, Half Off First Months Rent OAC!!* Great 3 Bedroom Condo in Bluffdale! This spacious top floor unit comes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
5354 W Sonova Ln
5354 W Sonova Ln, Herriman, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1100 sqft
Herriman 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome The perfect place to call home. Super High Energy Efficiency. Enjoy the open and bright living room offering plenty of space to entertain while still open to a well-appointed eat-in kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Riverton
32 Units Available
River View
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
Studio
$1,145
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1086 sqft
67 Units Available
Mountain Point
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1168 sqft
A PERFECT LOCATION, THAT YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO LEAVE. Beautiful, smart apartment homes with expansive views of the Salt Lake Valley.
25 Units Available
River View
Draper Village
12092 South Draper Crest Lane, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,169
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1549 sqft
Draper Village is Draper's newest luxury apartment community. With spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus luxurious three bedroom townhomes to choose from Draper Village offers only the best.
53 Units Available
Fort Herriman
Copperwood
5657 West 11840 S, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$987
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1067 sqft
Excellent location, close to schools and parks. Units feature hardwood floors, garbage disposal, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking, gym and more.
47 Units Available
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,129
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1311 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.
22 Units Available
Crescent White Willow
Hills at Sandy Station
132 E Sego Lily Dr, Sandy, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1007 sqft
Close to South Town Mall and Jordan Commons. Unique floor plans designed for modern living. Community offers panoramic skyline, valley and mountain views. Many amenities, including a health and wellness center and a two-story clubhouse.
17 Units Available
Crescent White Willow
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$945
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom layouts available. Granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and resort-like pool. Community is walkable and near a light rail station and many recreational trails.
26 Units Available
Jordan Oaks
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
Studio
$976
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$961
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1166 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
18 Units Available
Edgemont
Alpine Meadows
845 E 9000 S, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One, two and three bedroom apartment homes feature spacious garages, full-size washer/dryer and large kitchens. Community is less than 20 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and the airport.
33 Units Available
Edgemont
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,213
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,527
1333 sqft
Great location close to Quarry Bend Park. Located near shopping at South Towne Center and Jordan Commons. Units feature dishwasher, granite counters and laundry. Community offers pool, clubhouse, gym and hot tub.
33 Units Available
Jordan Station II
10464 S Jordan Gtwy, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
966 sqft
Welcome to Jordan Station Apartments! This beautiful community offers six different, pet friendly one and two bedroom apartment styles to choose from.
19 Units Available
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,255
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1443 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sterling Village in South Jordan. View photos, descriptions and more!
10 Units Available
Draper Historic District
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1215 sqft
Adagio at Corner Canyon is a community rich in custom home features with the ease of apartment living. Relax in the tranquility of the magnificent Wasatch Mountains and allow yourself to be enchanted by the resort-like ambiance of your new home.
11 Units Available
Incline at Anthem 55+
11901 South Freedom Park Dr., Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Incline at Anthem 55+ in Herriman. View photos, descriptions and more!
