Apartment List
/
UT
/
riverton
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

90 Apartments for rent in Riverton, UT with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Riverton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Central Riverton
10 Units Available
Meadows at Park Avenue
12674 S. Sienna Meadow Way, Riverton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,249
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1496 sqft
The Meadows at Park Avenue in Riverton is a new luxury community that offers exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus elegant three bedroom townhomes.The Meadows at Park Avenue offers only the best.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverton North
1 Unit Available
2641 W Hollister Road
2641 Hollister Road, Riverton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1458 sqft
2641 W Hollister Road - NEW LOWER PRICE - Come check out this beautiful 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome in a gated community. This townhome does have a 2-car attached garage and driveway parking.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Riverton
1 Unit Available
15464 S Capri Heights Lane
15464 S Capri Heights Ln, Riverton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Great townhouse with 2 car garage. Pet friendly. Main level with open kitchen and great room with master bedroom. Entry level has full bedroom and bath. Unfinished basement for your storage needs. Great location. Community pool. NO HOA FEES.
Results within 1 mile of Riverton
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
15 Units Available
Solameer Townhomes
13357 S Prima Sol Dr, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,197
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,562
1480 sqft
Highly sophisticated luxury townhomes designed to complement your lifestyle, Solameer is a community offering the most up-to-date technology and innovative designs in a comfortable and functional home.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Country Crossing
13 Units Available
Odessa
11743 S District View Dr, South Jordan, UT
Studio
$965
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1068 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
Fort Herriman
52 Units Available
Herriman Towne Center
12883 S Brundisi Way, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$980
1085 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1342 sqft
Media package included. Modern kitchens, breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog park, steam room, 24-hour fitness center, indoor children's playroom. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Daybreak
15 Units Available
Olympus at Daybreak
4950 W Frogs Leap Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,045
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1342 sqft
Just a short walk to Oquirrh Lake in the heart of South Jordan. Interior amenities include gourmet kitchens, central heat and air, fireplaces and mini blinds.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Country Crossing
21 Units Available
Olympus at The District
11391 S River Heights Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,278
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1512 sqft
Welcome home to Olympus at the District!

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Daybreak
1 Unit Available
11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W
11451 Oakmond Road, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2158 sqft
11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W Available 08/01/20 3 Bd 2 1/2 Ba End Unit Condo in Daybreak - Beautiful Upgrades Through-out. High Ceilings. Attached 1 Car Garage. Private Courtyard for BBQ.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Daybreak
1 Unit Available
4751 Daybreak Rim Way
4751 Daybreak Rim Way, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1642 sqft
4751 Daybreak Rim Way Available 07/06/20 Daybreak Townhome With 2 Car Garage!!! - Beautiful and trendy townhome available in the heart of Daybreak - $1750 per month with a $1750 deposit. Tenant to pay all utilities.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
14483 S Selvig Way
14483 S Selvig Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1272 sqft
Are you going to be the lucky person to be the first person to live in this home? NO PETS Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel and granite counter tops. 3 Large bedrooms. Master has full private bathroom. Large patio. 1 car private garage.
Results within 5 miles of Riverton
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
River View
32 Units Available
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
Studio
$1,145
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1086 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Fort Herriman
23 Units Available
Aspira at Anthem
5353 Anthem Park Boulevard, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,120
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1282 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Crescent White Willow
20 Units Available
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom layouts available. Granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and resort-like pool. Community is walkable and near a light rail station and many recreational trails.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Edgemont
33 Units Available
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,034
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,247
1333 sqft
Great location close to Quarry Bend Park. Located near shopping at South Towne Center and Jordan Commons. Units feature dishwasher, granite counters and laundry. Community offers pool, clubhouse, gym and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Fort Herriman
35 Units Available
Copperwood
5657 West 11840 S, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$987
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1067 sqft
Excellent location, close to schools and parks. Units feature hardwood floors, garbage disposal, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking, gym and more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Jordan Oaks
24 Units Available
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
Studio
$926
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$929
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1166 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
River View
6 Units Available
Allegro at Corner Canyon
292 W Galena Park Blvd, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,039
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TAKENOTE OF OUR UPSCALE LIFESTYLE! Allegro at Corner Canyon Apartment Homes offers a classic location withan environment that is rich in design and bold in style.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
22 Units Available
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,285
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1443 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sterling Village in South Jordan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
Draper Historic District
17 Units Available
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,045
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1215 sqft
Adagio at Corner Canyon is a community rich in custom home features with the ease of apartment living. Relax in the tranquility of the magnificent Wasatch Mountains and allow yourself to be enchanted by the resort-like ambiance of your new home.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
Mountain Point
83 Units Available
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,365
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1168 sqft
A PERFECT LOCATION, THAT YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO LEAVE. Beautiful, smart apartment homes with expansive views of the Salt Lake Valley.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Sandy Civic Center
11 Units Available
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,010
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1091 sqft
Right by the River Oaks Golf Course. Spacious homes with granite kitchen counters, quality appliances, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Community features dog grooming area, a pool and a playground.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
Edgemont
26 Units Available
Alpine Meadows
845 E 9000 S, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One, two and three bedroom apartment homes feature spacious garages, full-size washer/dryer and large kitchens. Community is less than 20 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and the airport.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
South Ridge Town Homes
10668 S Monica Ridge Way, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1387 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary commercial and residential communities that the Salt Lake Valley has to offer; South Ridge Town Homes are superbly positioned on the corner of South Jordan Gateway and 10600 South in South Jordan,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Riverton, UT

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Riverton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Riverton 1 BedroomsRiverton 2 BedroomsRiverton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRiverton 3 BedroomsRiverton Apartments with Balcony
Riverton Apartments with GarageRiverton Apartments with GymRiverton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRiverton Apartments with Parking
Riverton Apartments with PoolRiverton Apartments with Washer-DryerRiverton Dog Friendly ApartmentsRiverton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UT
West Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTBluffdale, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College