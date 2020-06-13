Apartment List
152 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Riverton, UT

Finding an apartment in Riverton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Central Riverton
Central Riverton
10 Units Available
Meadows at Park Avenue
12674 S. Sienna Meadow Way, Riverton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,249
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1496 sqft
The Meadows at Park Avenue in Riverton is a new luxury community that offers exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus elegant three bedroom townhomes.The Meadows at Park Avenue offers only the best.

Central Riverton
Central Riverton
1 Unit Available
2114 W 12974 S
2114 12974 South, Riverton, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
2490 sqft
Spacious 5 Bd 3 Bath Home in Riverton - 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home. Custom Paint. RV Parking Main Level: Great Family Room with Gas Fireplace and Wood Flooring. Spacious Kitchen with Pantry and Dining Area.

Central Riverton
Central Riverton
1 Unit Available
1647 W Bills Bylow Lane
1647 W Bills Bylow Ln, Riverton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1966 sqft
Rare! 4BR Townhome! - Beautiful modern townhome in brand-new community. Maintenance-free; never lived in--make it your own! Lots of light throughout with an open floor-plan perfect for entertaining.

Riverton North
Riverton North
1 Unit Available
2641 W Hollister Road
2641 Hollister Road, Riverton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1450 sqft
2641 W Hollister Road - NEW LOWER PRICE - Come check out this beautiful 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome in a gated community. This townhome does have a 2-car attached garage and driveway parking.

5084 W Cedar Point Peak Dr.
1 Unit Available
5084 W Cedar Point Peak Dr.
5084 W Cedar Point Peak Dr, Riverton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1890 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Riverton home with newly updated kitchen granite counter tops and laminate flooring. New carpet installed in the basement and all the bedrooms. Updated bathrooms with new tile floors and vanities.
Results within 1 mile of Riverton
Solameer Townhomes
15 Units Available
Solameer Townhomes
13357 S Prima Sol Dr, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,197
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,562
1480 sqft
Highly sophisticated luxury townhomes designed to complement your lifestyle, Solameer is a community offering the most up-to-date technology and innovative designs in a comfortable and functional home.
Daybreak
Daybreak
22 Units Available
Vida at Daybreak
11321 Grandville Avenue, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1265 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of an in person private tour or on site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details.
Country Crossing
Country Crossing
13 Units Available
Odessa
11743 S District View Dr, South Jordan, UT
Studio
$965
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1068 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Fort Herriman
Fort Herriman
54 Units Available
Herriman Towne Center
12883 S Brundisi Way, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$980
1085 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1342 sqft
Media package included. Modern kitchens, breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog park, steam room, 24-hour fitness center, indoor children's playroom. Pet-friendly.
Daybreak
Daybreak
15 Units Available
Olympus at Daybreak
4950 W Frogs Leap Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,045
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1342 sqft
Just a short walk to Oquirrh Lake in the heart of South Jordan. Interior amenities include gourmet kitchens, central heat and air, fireplaces and mini blinds.
Country Crossing
Country Crossing
21 Units Available
Olympus at The District
11391 S River Heights Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,278
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1512 sqft
Welcome home to Olympus at the District!

4129 W Miner View Ln
1 Unit Available
4129 W Miner View Ln
4129 W Miner View Ln, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1989 sqft
4129 W Miner View Ln Available 07/06/20 Amazing Paytons Quarry Townhome in Herriman - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.

Daybreak
Daybreak
1 Unit Available
11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W
11451 Oakmond Road, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2158 sqft
11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W Available 08/01/20 3 Bd 2 1/2 Ba End Unit Condo in Daybreak - Beautiful Upgrades Through-out. High Ceilings. Attached 1 Car Garage. Private Courtyard for BBQ.

14813 S Breccia Ct
1 Unit Available
14813 S Breccia Ct
14813 S Breccia Ct, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1795 sqft
14813 S Breccia Ct Available 07/01/20 BRAND NEW 3 STORY TOWNHOME! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.

River View
River View
1 Unit Available
523 W Fox Chase Drive
523 West Fox Chase Drive, Draper, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
3186 sqft
523 W Fox Chase Drive Available 07/01/20 Maintenance Free Living in oversized Rambler Style Town House in Draper 4BD 3BA 2GA - This rare floor plan is ideal for many.

Rosecrest
Rosecrest
1 Unit Available
14478 S. Summit Ridge Circle
14478 Summit Ridge Circle, Herriman, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1327 sqft
Two Bedroom Basement Apartment now available in Herriman - New basement apartment with lots of storage and great views from the half acre backyard. Plenty of parking and fully fenced yard. Open floor plan.

14864 South Tumble Rock Way
1 Unit Available
14864 South Tumble Rock Way
14864 S Tumble Rock Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1795 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

14437 S Abbey Bend Ln
1 Unit Available
14437 S Abbey Bend Ln
14437 S Abbey Bend Ln, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1905 sqft
14437 S Abbey Bend Ln Available 06/17/20 Upgraded Townhome! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

14421 S Oakfield Way
1 Unit Available
14421 S Oakfield Way
14421 S Oakfield Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1443 sqft
14421 S Oakfield Way Available 06/17/20 The Overlook in Herriman - Gorgeous Townhome - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

14398 South Ashburn Way
1 Unit Available
14398 South Ashburn Way
14398 S Ashburn Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1358 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

Daybreak
Daybreak
1 Unit Available
11776 S GRANDVILLE AVE 104
11776 Grandville Avenue, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1277 sqft
11776 S GRANDVILLE AVE 104 Available 04/15/20 Beautiful Daybreak Condo - This unit features: Ground Level Entry - 3 bedrooms - 2 baths - Open living room - Beautiful tile flooring - All appliances - Large pantry - Master suite w/ Large walk-in

14892 Marble Rock Way
1 Unit Available
14892 Marble Rock Way
14892 S Marble Rock Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1376 sqft
Brand New Townhome with 2-Car Garage - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Results within 5 miles of Riverton
Fort Herriman
Fort Herriman
35 Units Available
Copperwood
5657 West 11840 S, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$987
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1067 sqft
Excellent location, close to schools and parks. Units feature hardwood floors, garbage disposal, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking, gym and more.
River View
River View
32 Units Available
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
Studio
$1,145
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1086 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Riverton, UT

Finding an apartment in Riverton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

