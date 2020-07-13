/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:32 PM
120 Apartments for rent in Riverton, UT with pool
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
10 Units Available
Monarch Meadows Apartments
13469 Dragonfly Ln, Riverton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monarch Meadows Apartments in Riverton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Riverton
15464 S Capri Heights Lane
15464 S Capri Heights Ln, Riverton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1500 sqft
Great townhouse with 2 car garage. Pet friendly. Main level with open kitchen and great room with master bedroom. Entry level has full bedroom and bath. Unfinished basement for your storage needs. Great location. Community pool. NO HOA FEES.
Results within 1 mile of Riverton
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
20 Units Available
Daybreak
Vida at Daybreak
11321 Grandville Avenue, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1265 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of an in person private tour or on site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
5 Units Available
Country Crossing
Olympus at The District
11391 S River Heights Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1512 sqft
Welcome home to Olympus at the District!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Solameer Townhomes
13357 S Prima Sol Dr, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,182
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1480 sqft
Highly sophisticated luxury townhomes designed to complement your lifestyle, Solameer is a community offering the most up-to-date technology and innovative designs in a comfortable and functional home.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
47 Units Available
Fort Herriman
Herriman Towne Center
12883 S Brundisi Way, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,060
1085 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1342 sqft
Media package included. Modern kitchens, breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog park, steam room, 24-hour fitness center, indoor children's playroom. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
19 Units Available
Daybreak
Olympus at Daybreak
4950 W Frogs Leap Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,082
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,527
1342 sqft
Just a short walk to Oquirrh Lake in the heart of South Jordan. Interior amenities include gourmet kitchens, central heat and air, fireplaces and mini blinds.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
14397 S Oakfield Way
14397 South Oakfield Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
2015 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Herriman Townhome. This home features great access to major collector roads, Real Salt Lake Training facility, part of the RoseCrest development which offers lots of parks, trails and open space.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Rosecrest
14584 Edgemere Drive
14584 S Edgemere Dr, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2429 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! Enjoy maintenance free living in the sought after Rosecrest Villages in Herriman.
1 of 26
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
14352 Cobden Court
14352 South Cobden Court, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1443 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Daybreak
4538 West 11800 South
4538 11800 South, South Jordan, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
4538 West 11800 South Available 07/23/20 Beautiful Daybreak Townhouse 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom - This incredible townhouse is move in ready!!.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5354 W Sonova Ln
5354 W Sonova Ln, Herriman, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1100 sqft
Herriman 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome The perfect place to call home. Super High Energy Efficiency. Enjoy the open and bright living room offering plenty of space to entertain while still open to a well-appointed eat-in kitchen.
1 of 24
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
14421 S Oakfield Way
14421 S Oakfield Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1443 sqft
14421 S Oakfield Way Available 06/17/20 The Overlook in Herriman - Gorgeous Townhome - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 28
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Daybreak
11776 S GRANDVILLE AVE 104
11776 Grandville Avenue, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1277 sqft
11776 S GRANDVILLE AVE 104 Available 04/15/20 Beautiful Daybreak Condo - This unit features: Ground Level Entry - 3 bedrooms - 2 baths - Open living room - Beautiful tile flooring - All appliances - Large pantry - Master suite w/ Large walk-in
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
14383 S Ferndale Way
14383 South Ferndale Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1862 sqft
14383 S Ferndale Way Available 08/17/20 Gorgeous 2-Story Townhomes w/Finished Basement in The Overlook in Herriman. Excellent Location and Amenities! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Daybreak
4491 Daybreak Rim Way - 1
4491 Daybreak Rim Way, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
2500 sqft
3 bed/2.5 bath, 2 car garage, roof top terrace, rent includes HOA fees. Luxury finishes and unforgettable views. Basic internet included. Can be upgraded for a fee.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
14488 S Selvig Way G-304
14488 S Selvig Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1272 sqft
14488 S Selvig Way G-304 Available 08/10/20 Beautiful Spacious Condo - Be the first to live in this beautiful top floor unit with vaulted ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Riverton
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
23 Units Available
Fort Herriman
Haven Dell
14997 S Still Harmony Way, Herriman, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1661 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,145
1890 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour! STYLISH TOWNHOME LIVING Haven Dell features stylish, contemporary living. Each townhome includes a 2-car garage, full-size washer/dryer, and attractive, modern finishes.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
52 Units Available
Fort Herriman
Copperwood
5657 West 11840 S, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$987
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1067 sqft
Excellent location, close to schools and parks. Units feature hardwood floors, garbage disposal, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking, gym and more.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
34 Units Available
Edgemont
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,196
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,527
1333 sqft
Great location close to Quarry Bend Park. Located near shopping at South Towne Center and Jordan Commons. Units feature dishwasher, granite counters and laundry. Community offers pool, clubhouse, gym and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
25 Units Available
Jordan Oaks
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
Studio
$994
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$972
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1166 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
9 Units Available
River View
Allegro at Corner Canyon
292 W Galena Park Blvd, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,075
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TAKENOTE OF OUR UPSCALE LIFESTYLE! Allegro at Corner Canyon Apartment Homes offers a classic location withan environment that is rich in design and bold in style.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
11 Units Available
Incline at Anthem 55+
11901 South Freedom Park Dr., Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Incline at Anthem 55+ in Herriman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
12 Units Available
Draper Historic District
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1215 sqft
Adagio at Corner Canyon is a community rich in custom home features with the ease of apartment living. Relax in the tranquility of the magnificent Wasatch Mountains and allow yourself to be enchanted by the resort-like ambiance of your new home.
Similar Pages
Riverton 1 BedroomsRiverton 2 BedroomsRiverton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRiverton 3 BedroomsRiverton Apartments with Balcony
Riverton Apartments with GarageRiverton Apartments with GymRiverton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRiverton Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UT