3 bedroom apartments
205 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Riverton, UT
Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
Central Riverton
11 Units Available
Meadows at Park Avenue
12674 S. Sienna Meadow Way, Riverton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1496 sqft
The Meadows at Park Avenue in Riverton is a new luxury community that offers exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus elegant three bedroom townhomes.The Meadows at Park Avenue offers only the best.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
County Park
1 Unit Available
11638 S. Winford Drive
11638 Winford Drive, Riverton, UT
Beautiful home in gated Riverton community. Built in 2011. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Granite counters. Tile floors. Gas range. Stainless steel appliances. Soft water. Shutters on every window. Gas fireplace. Open layout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Western Springs
1 Unit Available
12824 S Timber Run Drive
12824 Timber Run Drive, Riverton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1475 sqft
Owner Pays HOA!!! - Beautiful End-unit 3BR townhome Located in Aspens Community. Open floor plan, high ceilings with great crown molding, custom cabinets in kitchen, hardwood floors, custom storage and gas fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Riverton
1 Unit Available
2114 W 12974 S
2114 12974 South, Riverton, UT
Spacious 5 Bd 3 Bath Home in Riverton - 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home. Custom Paint. RV Parking Main Level: Great Family Room with Gas Fireplace and Wood Flooring. Spacious Kitchen with Pantry and Dining Area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Riverton
1 Unit Available
1647 W Bills Bylow Lane
1647 W Bills Bylow Ln, Riverton, UT
Rare! 4BR Townhome! - Beautiful modern townhome in brand-new community. Maintenance-free; never lived in--make it your own! Lots of light throughout with an open floor-plan perfect for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverton East
1 Unit Available
13065 S 2110 W
13065 2110 West, Riverton, UT
13065 S 2110 W - Beautiful Riverton home available now. Hardwood floor throughout the kitchen, with beautiful wood cabinets, giving you plenty of room for storage. The living room is a nice size with plenty of room to entertain.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverton North
1 Unit Available
2641 W Hollister Road
2641 Hollister Road, Riverton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1458 sqft
2641 W Hollister Road - NEW LOWER PRICE - Come check out this beautiful 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome in a gated community. This townhome does have a 2-car attached garage and driveway parking.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverton East
1 Unit Available
1816 W Torlundy Dr S Unit 65
1816 W Torlundy Dr, Riverton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1864 sqft
Gorgeous Upgraded Row End Townhome! - 1816 W Torlundy Dr S #65, Riverton, UT, 84065 $1650/ month, 3 Bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Riverton South
1 Unit Available
13735 S 2550 W
13735 2550 West, Riverton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
924 sqft
Cute 3 bed 2 bath mobile home in Meadowbrook Estates in Riverton. Washer dryer in unit and tons of off street parking! Close access to Bangerter Highway will get you where you need to go quickly! Great price for 3 bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5084 W Cedar Point Peak Dr.
5084 W Cedar Point Peak Dr, Riverton, UT
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Riverton home with newly updated kitchen granite counter tops and laminate flooring. New carpet installed in the basement and all the bedrooms. Updated bathrooms with new tile floors and vanities.
Results within 1 mile of Riverton
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
14 Units Available
Solameer Townhomes
13357 S Prima Sol Dr, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,562
1480 sqft
Highly sophisticated luxury townhomes designed to complement your lifestyle, Solameer is a community offering the most up-to-date technology and innovative designs in a comfortable and functional home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Daybreak
18 Units Available
Olympus at Daybreak
4950 W Frogs Leap Dr, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1342 sqft
Just a short walk to Oquirrh Lake in the heart of South Jordan. Interior amenities include gourmet kitchens, central heat and air, fireplaces and mini blinds.
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
Fort Herriman
54 Units Available
Herriman Towne Center
12883 S Brundisi Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1342 sqft
Media package included. Modern kitchens, breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog park, steam room, 24-hour fitness center, indoor children's playroom. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Country Crossing
21 Units Available
Olympus at The District
11391 S River Heights Dr, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1512 sqft
Welcome home to Olympus at the District!
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Daybreak
22 Units Available
Vida at Daybreak
11321 Grandville Avenue, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1265 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of an in person private tour or on site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rosecrest
1 Unit Available
5257 W. Lily Cove
5257 W Lily Cv, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1566 sqft
Fenced Patio--Huge Garage! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome! Spacious open floor plan on main level. Large master suite with walk in closet and private bath. Loft area at the top of the stairs is perfect for a small office or homework.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River View
1 Unit Available
513 W Sunland Drive
513 West Sunland Drive, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2202 sqft
513 W Sunland Drive Available 07/01/20 3 BD 3.5 BA 2 GAR - Draper Townhouse - Ideal Location - Close to Frontrunner - This 3 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath newer townhome could not be more centrally located in the south end of Salt Lake County.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Crossing
1 Unit Available
3256 W. 11340 S.
3256 11340 South, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2100 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Basement Apartment - Available July - Property Id: 165672 This is a 2100 square foot BASEMENT APARTMENT located 1/2 mile East of The District in South Jordan. Available 1st week of July 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4047 W Adler Rd
4047 W Adler Rd, Herriman, UT
Move in to this like new luxury home and enjoy the extra large rooms, including master suite with separate tub, shower and walk-in closet. 6 bedrooms 4 1/2 baths . Deluxe kitchen with island, double ovens and walk-in pantry.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4494 W. Birkdale Dr.
4494 W Birkdale Dr, Herriman, UT
4494 W. Birkdale Dr. Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Herriman Home! - 5 Bedrooms, 3.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14814 S Breccia Ct
14814 S Breccia Ct, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1795 sqft
14814 S Breccia Ct Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 3 Story Townhome - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Daybreak
1 Unit Available
11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W
11451 Oakmond Road, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2158 sqft
11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W Available 08/01/20 3 Bd 2 1/2 Ba End Unit Condo in Daybreak - Beautiful Upgrades Through-out. High Ceilings. Attached 1 Car Garage. Private Courtyard for BBQ.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Bluffdale
1 Unit Available
14063 S Bridgeview Ct
14063 South Bridgeview Court, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1250 sqft
*Move In Special, Half Off First Months Rent OAC!!* Great 3 Bedroom Condo in Bluffdale! This spacious top floor unit comes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
14864 South Tumble Rock Way
14864 S Tumble Rock Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1795 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
