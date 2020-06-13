Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

131 Apartments for rent in Riverton, UT with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 07:28am
Central Riverton
11 Units Available
Meadows at Park Avenue
12674 S. Sienna Meadow Way, Riverton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,249
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1496 sqft
The Meadows at Park Avenue in Riverton is a new luxury community that offers exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus elegant three bedroom townhomes.The Meadows at Park Avenue offers only the best.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
County Park
1 Unit Available
11638 S. Winford Drive
11638 Winford Drive, Riverton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2400 sqft
Beautiful home in gated Riverton community. Built in 2011. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Granite counters. Tile floors. Gas range. Stainless steel appliances. Soft water. Shutters on every window. Gas fireplace. Open layout.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Western Springs
1 Unit Available
12824 S Timber Run Drive
12824 Timber Run Drive, Riverton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1475 sqft
Owner Pays HOA!!! - Beautiful End-unit 3BR townhome Located in Aspens Community. Open floor plan, high ceilings with great crown molding, custom cabinets in kitchen, hardwood floors, custom storage and gas fireplace.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Riverton
1 Unit Available
2114 W 12974 S
2114 12974 South, Riverton, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
2490 sqft
Spacious 5 Bd 3 Bath Home in Riverton - 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home. Custom Paint. RV Parking Main Level: Great Family Room with Gas Fireplace and Wood Flooring. Spacious Kitchen with Pantry and Dining Area.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5084 W Cedar Point Peak Dr.
5084 W Cedar Point Peak Dr, Riverton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1890 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Riverton home with newly updated kitchen granite counter tops and laminate flooring. New carpet installed in the basement and all the bedrooms. Updated bathrooms with new tile floors and vanities.
Results within 1 mile of Riverton
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
14 Units Available
Solameer Townhomes
13357 S Prima Sol Dr, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,197
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,562
1480 sqft
Highly sophisticated luxury townhomes designed to complement your lifestyle, Solameer is a community offering the most up-to-date technology and innovative designs in a comfortable and functional home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Country Crossing
13 Units Available
Odessa
11743 S District View Dr, South Jordan, UT
Studio
$965
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1068 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
Fort Herriman
54 Units Available
Herriman Towne Center
12883 S Brundisi Way, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$980
1085 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1342 sqft
Media package included. Modern kitchens, breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog park, steam room, 24-hour fitness center, indoor children's playroom. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Daybreak
22 Units Available
Vida at Daybreak
11321 Grandville Avenue, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1265 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of an in person private tour or on site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Daybreak
15 Units Available
Olympus at Daybreak
4950 W Frogs Leap Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,045
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1342 sqft
Just a short walk to Oquirrh Lake in the heart of South Jordan. Interior amenities include gourmet kitchens, central heat and air, fireplaces and mini blinds.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Country Crossing
21 Units Available
Olympus at The District
11391 S River Heights Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,278
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1512 sqft
Welcome home to Olympus at the District!

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Bluffdale
1 Unit Available
14063 S Bridgeview Ct
14063 South Bridgeview Court, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1250 sqft
*Move In Special, Half Off First Months Rent OAC!!* Great 3 Bedroom Condo in Bluffdale! This spacious top floor unit comes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rosecrest
1 Unit Available
5257 W. Lily Cove
5257 W Lily Cv, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1566 sqft
Fenced Patio--Huge Garage! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome! Spacious open floor plan on main level. Large master suite with walk in closet and private bath. Loft area at the top of the stairs is perfect for a small office or homework.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River View
1 Unit Available
513 W Sunland Drive
513 West Sunland Drive, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2202 sqft
513 W Sunland Drive Available 07/01/20 3 BD 3.5 BA 2 GAR - Draper Townhouse - Ideal Location - Close to Frontrunner - This 3 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath newer townhome could not be more centrally located in the south end of Salt Lake County.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4047 W Adler Rd
4047 W Adler Rd, Herriman, UT
6 Bedrooms
$3,595
Move in to this like new luxury home and enjoy the extra large rooms, including master suite with separate tub, shower and walk-in closet. 6 bedrooms 4 1/2 baths . Deluxe kitchen with island, double ovens and walk-in pantry.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4494 W. Birkdale Dr.
4494 W Birkdale Dr, Herriman, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3800 sqft
4494 W. Birkdale Dr. Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Herriman Home! - 5 Bedrooms, 3.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Daybreak
1 Unit Available
11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W
11451 Oakmond Road, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2158 sqft
11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W Available 08/01/20 3 Bd 2 1/2 Ba End Unit Condo in Daybreak - Beautiful Upgrades Through-out. High Ceilings. Attached 1 Car Garage. Private Courtyard for BBQ.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Daybreak
1 Unit Available
4751 Daybreak Rim Way
4751 Daybreak Rim Way, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1642 sqft
4751 Daybreak Rim Way Available 07/06/20 Daybreak Townhome With 2 Car Garage!!! - Beautiful and trendy townhome available in the heart of Daybreak - $1750 per month with a $1750 deposit. Tenant to pay all utilities.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Pioneer
1 Unit Available
14648 S. McKellen Dr. #302 - 1
14648 S McKellen Dr, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Great top floor unit. Open floor plan, light filled dining and living room with balcony. Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Walk in pantry and large laundry room.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
14483 S Selvig Way
14483 S Selvig Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1272 sqft
Are you going to be the lucky person to be the first person to live in this home? NO PETS Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel and granite counter tops. 3 Large bedrooms. Master has full private bathroom. Large patio. 1 car private garage.
Results within 5 miles of Riverton
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Fort Herriman
35 Units Available
Copperwood
5657 West 11840 S, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$987
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1067 sqft
Excellent location, close to schools and parks. Units feature hardwood floors, garbage disposal, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking, gym and more.
Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
22 Units Available
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,285
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1443 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sterling Village in South Jordan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
Draper Historic District
17 Units Available
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,045
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1215 sqft
Adagio at Corner Canyon is a community rich in custom home features with the ease of apartment living. Relax in the tranquility of the magnificent Wasatch Mountains and allow yourself to be enchanted by the resort-like ambiance of your new home.
Last updated June 13 at 06:28am
River View
6 Units Available
Allegro at Corner Canyon
292 W Galena Park Blvd, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,039
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TAKENOTE OF OUR UPSCALE LIFESTYLE! Allegro at Corner Canyon Apartment Homes offers a classic location withan environment that is rich in design and bold in style.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Riverton, UT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Riverton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

