Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

155 Apartments for rent in Riverton, UT with garage

Riverton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverton East
1 Unit Available
1816 W Torlundy Dr S Unit 65
1816 W Torlundy Dr, Riverton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1864 sqft
Gorgeous Upgraded Row End Townhome! - 1816 W Torlundy Dr S #65, Riverton, UT, 84065 $1650/ month, 3 Bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Riverton
1 Unit Available
12720 S Rollsave Lane
12720 S Roll Save Ln, Riverton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1900 sqft
Huge Double master townhome! - Beautiful modern townhome in brand-new community! Lots of light throughout with an open floor-plan perfect for entertaining. Stainless appliances and in white kitchen with upgraded modern cabinets.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Western Springs
1 Unit Available
12824 S Timber Run Drive
12824 Timber Run Drive, Riverton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1475 sqft
Owner Pays HOA!!! - Beautiful End-unit 3BR townhome Located in Aspens Community. Open floor plan, high ceilings with great crown molding, custom cabinets in kitchen, hardwood floors, custom storage and gas fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Riverton
1 Unit Available
2114 W 12974 S
2114 12974 South, Riverton, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
2490 sqft
Spacious 5 Bd 3 Bath Home in Riverton - 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home. Custom Paint. RV Parking Main Level: Great Family Room with Gas Fireplace and Wood Flooring. Spacious Kitchen with Pantry and Dining Area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Riverton
1 Unit Available
1647 W Bills Bylow Lane
1647 W Bills Bylow Ln, Riverton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1966 sqft
Rare! 4BR Townhome! - Beautiful modern townhome in brand-new community. Maintenance-free; never lived in--make it your own! Lots of light throughout with an open floor-plan perfect for entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverton North
1 Unit Available
2641 W Hollister Road
2641 Hollister Road, Riverton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1458 sqft
2641 W Hollister Road - NEW LOWER PRICE - Come check out this beautiful 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome in a gated community. This townhome does have a 2-car attached garage and driveway parking.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
County Park
1 Unit Available
11638 S. Winford Drive
11638 Winford Drive, Riverton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2400 sqft
Beautiful home in gated Riverton community. Built in 2011. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Granite counters. Tile floors. Gas range. Stainless steel appliances. Soft water. Shutters on every window. Gas fireplace. Open layout.

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5084 W Cedar Point Peak Dr.
5084 W Cedar Point Peak Dr, Riverton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1890 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Riverton home with newly updated kitchen granite counter tops and laminate flooring. New carpet installed in the basement and all the bedrooms. Updated bathrooms with new tile floors and vanities.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Riverton
1 Unit Available
15464 S Capri Heights Lane
15464 S Capri Heights Ln, Riverton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Great townhouse with 2 car garage. Pet friendly. Main level with open kitchen and great room with master bedroom. Entry level has full bedroom and bath. Unfinished basement for your storage needs. Great location. Community pool. NO HOA FEES.
Results within 1 mile of Riverton
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
15 Units Available
Solameer Townhomes
13357 S Prima Sol Dr, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,197
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,562
1480 sqft
Highly sophisticated luxury townhomes designed to complement your lifestyle, Solameer is a community offering the most up-to-date technology and innovative designs in a comfortable and functional home.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Daybreak
22 Units Available
Vida at Daybreak
11321 Grandville Avenue, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1265 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of an in person private tour or on site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Country Crossing
13 Units Available
Odessa
11743 S District View Dr, South Jordan, UT
Studio
$965
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1068 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
Fort Herriman
52 Units Available
Herriman Towne Center
12883 S Brundisi Way, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$980
1085 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1342 sqft
Media package included. Modern kitchens, breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog park, steam room, 24-hour fitness center, indoor children's playroom. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Country Crossing
21 Units Available
Olympus at The District
11391 S River Heights Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,278
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1512 sqft
Welcome home to Olympus at the District!

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
14864 South Tumble Rock Way
14864 S Tumble Rock Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1795 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4047 W Adler Rd
4047 W Adler Rd, Herriman, UT
6 Bedrooms
$3,595
Move in to this like new luxury home and enjoy the extra large rooms, including master suite with separate tub, shower and walk-in closet. 6 bedrooms 4 1/2 baths . Deluxe kitchen with island, double ovens and walk-in pantry.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4129 W Miner View Ln
4129 W Miner View Ln, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1989 sqft
4129 W Miner View Ln Available 07/06/20 Amazing Paytons Quarry Townhome in Herriman - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Daybreak
1 Unit Available
11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W
11451 Oakmond Road, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2158 sqft
11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W Available 08/01/20 3 Bd 2 1/2 Ba End Unit Condo in Daybreak - Beautiful Upgrades Through-out. High Ceilings. Attached 1 Car Garage. Private Courtyard for BBQ.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4494 W. Birkdale Dr.
4494 W Birkdale Dr, Herriman, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3800 sqft
4494 W. Birkdale Dr. Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Herriman Home! - 5 Bedrooms, 3.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14813 S Breccia Ct
14813 S Breccia Ct, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1795 sqft
14813 S Breccia Ct Available 07/01/20 BRAND NEW 3 STORY TOWNHOME! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Daybreak
1 Unit Available
4751 Daybreak Rim Way
4751 Daybreak Rim Way, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1642 sqft
4751 Daybreak Rim Way Available 07/06/20 Daybreak Townhome With 2 Car Garage!!! - Beautiful and trendy townhome available in the heart of Daybreak - $1750 per month with a $1750 deposit. Tenant to pay all utilities.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
14487 S Ronan Lane P-301
14487 S Ronan Ln, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1265 sqft
14487 S Ronan Lane P-301 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Herriman - Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in Herriman. This condo includes all appliances, washer and dryer, and a 1 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rosecrest
1 Unit Available
5257 W. Lily Cove
5257 W Lily Cv, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1566 sqft
Fenced Patio--Huge Garage! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome! Spacious open floor plan on main level. Large master suite with walk in closet and private bath. Loft area at the top of the stairs is perfect for a small office or homework.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Pioneer
1 Unit Available
14648 S. McKellen Dr. #302 - 1
14648 S McKellen Dr, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Great top floor unit. Open floor plan, light filled dining and living room with balcony. Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Walk in pantry and large laundry room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Riverton, UT

Riverton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

