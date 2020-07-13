Apartment List
107 Apartments for rent in Riverton, UT with parking

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
8 Units Available
Central Riverton
Meadows at Park Avenue
12674 S. Sienna Meadow Way, Riverton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,269
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1496 sqft
The Meadows at Park Avenue in Riverton is a new luxury community that offers exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus elegant three bedroom townhomes.The Meadows at Park Avenue offers only the best.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Riverton
15464 S Capri Heights Lane
15464 S Capri Heights Ln, Riverton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1500 sqft
Great townhouse with 2 car garage. Pet friendly. Main level with open kitchen and great room with master bedroom. Entry level has full bedroom and bath. Unfinished basement for your storage needs. Great location. Community pool. NO HOA FEES.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Riverton
12672 S Rollsave Ln
12672 S Roll Save Ln, Riverton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Double Master! Luxury! Like-New! - TO VIEW ALL PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.COM Beautiful modern townhome in brand-new community! Lots of light throughout with an open floor-plan perfect for entertaining.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Riverton
1653 W Bills Bylow Lane
1653 W Bills Bylow Ln, Riverton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1966 sqft
Owner Pays HOA!!! - TO VIEW MORE PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.COM Beautiful modern townhome in brand-new community.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Riverton South
13735 S 2550 W
13735 2550 West, Riverton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
924 sqft
Cute 3 bed 2 bath mobile home in Meadowbrook Estates in Riverton. Washer dryer in unit and tons of off street parking! Close access to Bangerter Highway will get you where you need to go quickly! Great price for 3 bedrooms.

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Riverton
12308 S. Aldara Road
12308 Aldara Road, Riverton, UT
6 Bedrooms
$3,100
4709 sqft
12308 S. Aldara Road Available 07/31/20 Large and beautiful home available AVAILABLE JULY 31ST - This beautiful and spacious 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom home is centrally located in Riverton, Utah.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
Riverton East
1811 West Torlundy Drive
1811 W Torlundy Dr, Riverton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1955 sqft
Move in today 1st month free. Wifi Included Please call 801-666-2446 to register to view this property today! Convenient living with this move in ready Town Home.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Riverton
2765 West Hayden Ridge Way (12320 South)
2765 W Hayden Ridge Way, Riverton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1929 sqft
2765 West Hayden Ridge Way (12320 South) Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home For Rent in Heritage Farms - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has central heating and cooling, a two car garage, and a beautiful yard in a wonderful neighborhood.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
County Park
11638 S. Winford Drive
11638 Winford Drive, Riverton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2400 sqft
Beautiful home in gated Riverton community. Built in 2011. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Granite counters. Tile floors. Gas range. Stainless steel appliances. Soft water. Shutters on every window. Gas fireplace. Open layout.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
5084 W Cedar Point Peak Dr.
5084 W Cedar Point Peak Dr, Riverton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1890 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Riverton home with newly updated kitchen granite counter tops and laminate flooring. New carpet installed in the basement and all the bedrooms. Updated bathrooms with new tile floors and vanities.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Riverton East
1788 W. Torlundy Dr.
1788 W Torlundy Dr, Riverton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1864 sqft
Beautiful almost new town home in Riverton for rent. 2 car garage, 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath. Granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, huge master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bath has double sinks. Very open and spacious.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Daybreak
Vida at Daybreak
11321 Grandville Avenue, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1265 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of an in person private tour or on site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
6 Units Available
Country Crossing
Olympus at The District
11391 S River Heights Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1512 sqft
Welcome home to Olympus at the District!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
11 Units Available
Solameer Townhomes
13357 S Prima Sol Dr, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,182
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1480 sqft
Highly sophisticated luxury townhomes designed to complement your lifestyle, Solameer is a community offering the most up-to-date technology and innovative designs in a comfortable and functional home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
47 Units Available
Fort Herriman
Herriman Towne Center
12883 S Brundisi Way, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,060
1085 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1342 sqft
Media package included. Modern kitchens, breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog park, steam room, 24-hour fitness center, indoor children's playroom. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
19 Units Available
Daybreak
Olympus at Daybreak
4950 W Frogs Leap Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,082
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,527
1342 sqft
Just a short walk to Oquirrh Lake in the heart of South Jordan. Interior amenities include gourmet kitchens, central heat and air, fireplaces and mini blinds.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Country Crossing
Odessa
11743 S District View Dr, South Jordan, UT
Studio
$920
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1068 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Rosecrest
14584 Edgemere Drive
14584 S Edgemere Dr, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2429 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! Enjoy maintenance free living in the sought after Rosecrest Villages in Herriman.

1 of 26

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
14352 Cobden Court
14352 South Cobden Court, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1443 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 21

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
4129 West Miner View Lane
4129 W Miner View Ln, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1989 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11007 S Hampton Way
11007 South Hampton Way, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Like New 2 Bd Executive Basement Apartment - Like New Luxurious 2 Bedroom Basement Apartment. 2 Full Bath with Garden Tub. Main Level Living. 9' Ceilings. Upgraded Custom Counters, Cabinets and Painting. Stainless Steel Appliances. Pantry.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13069 S. Elm Hollow Court
13069 S Elm Hollow Ct, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2092 sqft
Gorgeous Home in Herriman! - 13069 S Elm Hollow Court, Herriman, UT, 84096 $1795 /month, 3 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Bluffdale
14063 S Bridgeview Ct
14063 South Bridgeview Court, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1250 sqft
*Move In Special, Half Off First Months Rent OAC!!* Great 3 Bedroom Condo in Bluffdale! This spacious top floor unit comes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
14437 S Abbey Bend Ln
14437 S Abbey Bend Ln, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1905 sqft
14437 S Abbey Bend Ln Available 06/17/20 Upgraded Townhome! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Riverton, UT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Riverton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

