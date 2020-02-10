All apartments in Holladay
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

6064 S 2075 E

6064 2075 East · (801) 210-9961
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6064 2075 East, Holladay, UT 84121
Historic Holladay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1219 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
concierge
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
online portal
tennis court
This cute and cozy townhome features updated living spaces, a stove/oven, dishwasher, a refrigerator and covered parking spot. If you make this your home, you can enjoy plenty of amenities including, a pool, tennis courts, and a playground. This townhome will not last long, call us today!

Deposit Free Program: It cuts the upfront costs to provide easier access to great rentals while keeping money in your pocket!

THE BASICS
- Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/010keyrenter/
- Available Date: 6/8/2020
- Parking: Assigned Parking Space
- Lease Term: One Year Minimum
- Pets Allowed: Negotiable
- No Utilities Included

DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:
- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
- Monthly premium starting at $5/month
- Call for more details or click the link below for more info
- Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM! -$35 per month
Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:
- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Utility & Media Free Service Concierge
- Filter Change Program (if the property is enrolled)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
- Inspection App Included
- Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

IMPORTANT THINGS TO KNOW
- NO SMOKING (if you smoke please don’t apply)
- Application Fee: $35 per applicant 18 or older (Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.)
- Tenant Advantage Program: $35 per month
- Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half month’s rent minimum coverage
- Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one month’s rent (100% Refundable)
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent.
- Pets (if allowed): $35 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet. All pets & animals MUST be registered on KeyrenterSaltLake.com/pets
- Contact Us - Call or Text: (801) 316-1590

Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

www.KeyrenterSaltLake.com

Amenities: Playground, Microwave (built-in), Covered Parking/Car Port, Guest Parking, Patio, Family Room, Fireplace (Wood), Water Heater (Tank - Gas), W/D Hookups, Stove/Oven, Cable Ready, HOA Community, Disposal, Tennis Court, Dishwasher, Pool, Fenced Yard (Full), Refrigerator, Assigned Covered Parking, Central Air, Sprinklers (Auto)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6064 S 2075 E have any available units?
6064 S 2075 E has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6064 S 2075 E have?
Some of 6064 S 2075 E's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6064 S 2075 E currently offering any rent specials?
6064 S 2075 E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6064 S 2075 E pet-friendly?
Yes, 6064 S 2075 E is pet friendly.
Does 6064 S 2075 E offer parking?
Yes, 6064 S 2075 E does offer parking.
Does 6064 S 2075 E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6064 S 2075 E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6064 S 2075 E have a pool?
Yes, 6064 S 2075 E has a pool.
Does 6064 S 2075 E have accessible units?
No, 6064 S 2075 E does not have accessible units.
Does 6064 S 2075 E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6064 S 2075 E has units with dishwashers.
Does 6064 S 2075 E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6064 S 2075 E has units with air conditioning.
