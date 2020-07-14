Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport clubhouse dog park e-payments internet access playground

Our modern apartment community in Holladay, Utah, is just the home youre looking for. With two, three, and four bedroom floor plans available, Sandpiper Apartments offers a pet-friendly community for you and yours. The contemporary exteriors of our townhomes in Salt Lake County match the sharp lines of our chic interiors.



Located less than 20 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and just 30 minutes from Snowbird Ski Resort, Sandpiper Apartments gives you the perfect home base to get to work, school, and play. Plus, theres plenty to do right outside your door. Our resident lounge offers the perfect home away from home to host a gathering among friends, and our business center provides a quiet place to knock out some extra work.



With brilliant greens all around, Sandpiper Apartments is the place for you to make your gorgeous new home.