Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Sandpiper

Open Now until 6pm
1492 Spring Ln · (938) 238-3991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1492 Spring Ln, Holladay, UT 84117
Spring Country

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 230 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Unit 158 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Unit 443 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,579

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1197 sqft

See 15+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 129 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,553

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,559

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Unit 253 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,559

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sandpiper.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
clubhouse
dog park
e-payments
internet access
playground
Our modern apartment community in Holladay, Utah, is just the home youre looking for. With two, three, and four bedroom floor plans available, Sandpiper Apartments offers a pet-friendly community for you and yours. The contemporary exteriors of our townhomes in Salt Lake County match the sharp lines of our chic interiors.\n\nLocated less than 20 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and just 30 minutes from Snowbird Ski Resort, Sandpiper Apartments gives you the perfect home base to get to work, school, and play. Plus, theres plenty to do right outside your door. Our resident lounge offers the perfect home away from home to host a gathering among friends, and our business center provides a quiet place to knock out some extra work.\n\nWith brilliant greens all around, Sandpiper Apartments is the place for you to make your gorgeous new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $50 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: $20/month, Detached Garages: $20/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sandpiper have any available units?
Sandpiper has 25 units available starting at $1,329 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sandpiper have?
Some of Sandpiper's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sandpiper currently offering any rent specials?
Sandpiper is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sandpiper pet-friendly?
Yes, Sandpiper is pet friendly.
Does Sandpiper offer parking?
Yes, Sandpiper offers parking.
Does Sandpiper have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sandpiper does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sandpiper have a pool?
Yes, Sandpiper has a pool.
Does Sandpiper have accessible units?
No, Sandpiper does not have accessible units.
Does Sandpiper have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sandpiper has units with dishwashers.
Does Sandpiper have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sandpiper has units with air conditioning.
