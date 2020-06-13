/
3 bedroom apartments
138 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Holladay, UT
Spring Country
19 Units Available
Sandpiper
1492 Spring Ln, Holladay, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1252 sqft
Our modern apartment community in Holladay, Utah, is just the home youre looking for. With two, three, and four bedroom floor plans available, Sandpiper Apartments offers a pet-friendly community for you and yours.
Boulevard Upland
1 Unit Available
4822 S. Bron breck St.
4822 Bron Breck Street, Holladay, UT
Beautiful Holladay Rambler with Incredible views! - High east Holladay Rambler w/Valley & Sunset views from 2 decks! Quiet cul-de-sac. Spacious rooms. 2 car garage. No smoking, no pets.
Village East
1 Unit Available
2815 Wanda Way
2815 Wanda Way, Holladay, UT
5 bedroom 3.5 bath 2 car garage storage shed. - Very Large well taken care of home in Holiday. Long Term lease available. Link to self showings. https://homes.rently.
East Millcreek
1 Unit Available
4405 S 2700 E
4405 2700 East, Holladay, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2222 sqft
4405 S 2700 E Available 07/01/20 ** Dog Friendly Property** Nice 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom house in Holladay. - Nice 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom house in Holladay. Well cared for exterior spaces.
Historic Holladay
1 Unit Available
6064 S 2075 E
6064 2075 East, Holladay, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1219 sqft
This cute and cozy townhome features updated living spaces, a stove/oven, dishwasher, a refrigerator and covered parking spot. If you make this your home, you can enjoy plenty of amenities including, a pool, tennis courts, and a playground.
Results within 1 mile of Holladay
East Millcreek
1 Unit Available
2274 4 Woods Circle
2274 E Four Woods Cir, Millcreek, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
There is no better location than this East Side property. This beautiful property is located in a quiet cul-de-dac on the East side in the city of Millcreek near the new Olympus High School.
East Millcreek
1 Unit Available
3388 santa rosa dr
3388 Santa Rosa Drive, Millcreek, UT
Available 07/01/20 Millcreek home for rent! - Property Id: 287435 Beautiful home for rent in desirable Millcreek area. Great neighborhood. Across the street from REI. Big backyard. Close to Skyline High school. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Cottonwood West
1 Unit Available
1288 E 5600 S
1288 5600 South, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
890 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom Murray Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom Murray Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
Murray Northeast
1 Unit Available
832 E. Three Fountains Drive #184
832 Three Fountains Drive, Murray, UT
4 Bedroom Townhome at Three Fountains in Murray - This Spacious Townhome in the Well Groomed Three Fountains - Cottonwood Community is Ready for Move In. 3000 Square Feet of Recently Remodeled Living Space. The 4 Bedrooms and 3.
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
1175 E Range Rd
1175 Range Road, Millcreek, UT
Nestled in the heart of Salt Lake City this beautiful home features hardwood flooring, stainless steal appliances, vaulted ceilings, a family room, a basement and a walk in closet.
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
1349 E Mariposa Ave
1349 East Mariposa Avenue, Millcreek, UT
This gorgeous Mill Creek rambler is fully loaded. It has a beautifully updated kitchen with large island and space for a dining table. The home has 4 large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and tons of bonus space.
Results within 5 miles of Holladay
$
North Union Fort
55 Units Available
The Springs of Country Woods
6945 S Well Wood Rd, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1331 sqft
Urban apartment living featuring mountain views, private balconies or patios, and extra storage. Choose from five spacious floor plans, from studios up to three-bed, two-bath units.
Edgemont
35 Units Available
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1333 sqft
Great location close to Quarry Bend Park. Located near shopping at South Towne Center and Jordan Commons. Units feature dishwasher, granite counters and laundry. Community offers pool, clubhouse, gym and hot tub.
Midvale Park
41 Units Available
Brighton Place
135 W Plum Tree Ln, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,338
1173 sqft
Luxurious amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and extra storage. Units offer walk-in closets, large bedrooms and patio. Community has pool, lounge and sundeck.
Murray North
17 Units Available
Hunters Woods
4924 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1517 sqft
Property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with linen closets, private patios or balconies and individual heaters for hot water. On-site amenities include heated spa and pool year-round and guest parking. Near I-15 and Arrowhead Park.
23 Units Available
Icon 9700
9678 Kalina Way, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1352 sqft
Just minutes from area parks, ski resorts, and high-tech employers. On-site clubhouse, infinity edge pool, and outdoor kitchen. Apartments offer CORT Furniture rentals, wood-style plank flooring, and quartz countertops.
$
South Union Fort
41 Units Available
Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1270 sqft
Community grounds have water features and natural landscaping. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and linen closets. Community amenities include fitness center, basketball court and BBQ grill deck.
Taylorsville East
68 Units Available
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
$
South Salt Lake City
19 Units Available
The Zeller
2255 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1236 sqft
Next door to Sugar House and conveniently located on the S Car Line for easy commuting. Controlled-access apartments with designer kitchens and baths, walk-in closets, and full-sized washers/dryers.
$
South Salt Lake City
27 Units Available
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1027 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
$
Sandy Woods
49 Units Available
Axio 8400
32 East Princeton Drive, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1320 sqft
Select units feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and butler pantry. Residents have access to pool and waterfall hot tub, fitness center and two clubhouses. Enjoy the outdoors with fire pit, playground and picnic area.
Murray North
12 Units Available
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Brighton
18 Units Available
Pinnacle Highland Apartments
7673 S Highland Dr, Cottonwood Heights, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1318 sqft
Great location just minutes from Brighton High School, shopping and dining. Full kitchens, washer/dryer and patio/balcony. Community features two large swimming pools, a complete fitness center and BBQs.
$
Downtown Salt Lake City
13 Units Available
Hawthorne
2852 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1457 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
