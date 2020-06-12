/
2 bedroom apartments
181 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Holladay, UT
Spring Country
20 Units Available
Sandpiper
1492 Spring Ln, Holladay, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1115 sqft
Our modern apartment community in Holladay, Utah, is just the home youre looking for. With two, three, and four bedroom floor plans available, Sandpiper Apartments offers a pet-friendly community for you and yours.
Spring Country
4 Units Available
Park East Apartments
1709 East Murray Holladay Rd, Holladay, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1035 sqft
Conveniently situated next to Creekside Park. Luxurious apartments feature a bathtub, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Tenants enjoy a playground and parking, and community is pet-friendly.
Historic Holladay
1 Unit Available
2220 E Murray Holladay Road
2220 Murray Holladay Road, Holladay, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
700 sqft
Available 05/18/2020. This neat well cared for home is in Holladay in the Aix La Chapelle Condominium complex. Beautiful grounds with a swimming pool. Assigned parking. Laundry onsite. Additional storage closet included.
Historic Holladay
1 Unit Available
4824 S Viewmont St
4824 Viewmont Street, Holladay, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
975 sqft
This cute and charming home will sweep you off your feet! This cozy 2 bed 1 bath home features and open layout and over-sized windows letting in tons of natural light. The kitchen is spacious with lots of cabinet space.
Results within 1 mile of Holladay
Millcreek
24 Units Available
Cobble Creek
5251 Cobble Creek Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
990 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, laundry, and patio or balcony. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community offers residents access to basketball and volleyball courts, pool, clubhouse, dog park, and more.
Verified
North Cottonwood Heights
26 Units Available
Royal Farms
2102 E 6655 S, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
947 sqft
Pet-friendly, centrally air-conditioned homes with gas fireplaces and private balconies or patios. Common amenities include a heated pool and indoor spa. Close to I-215 and local culinary delights.
Millcreek
18 Units Available
Holladay on Ninth
4418 Lemans Dr, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$999
785 sqft
Surround yourself with distinct details that create the tranquil and sophisticated environment only Holladay on Ninth can offer. Located in Salt Lake City Utah 84124.
Cottonwood West
1 Unit Available
4973 S Eastridge Ln Apt 181
4973 South Eastridge Lane, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1144 sqft
2 Bd 2 Bath 1144 Sq Ft Condo - Spacious Floor Plan on this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo. Newer Carpet. Great Location in Murray. Large Family Room with Balcony Overlooking the Beautifully Landscaped Common Grounds. Great Kitchen has Lots of Cabinet Space.
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
1060 Quail Park Dr. Unit A
1060 Quail Park Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
1060 Quail Park Dr.
Cottonwood West
1 Unit Available
1292 E 5600 S
1292 5600 South, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
660 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Murray Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Murray Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
1080 E. Quail Park Dr. #G - 1
1080 Quail Park Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
860 sqft
Garden level condominium in one of Salt Lake's best cared for communities. Extremely well designed two bedroom with master bath and another bathroom for guests. Laundry is private and includes shelves for additional storage.
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
4650 South Quail Park Drive #L - 1
4650 Quail Park Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
860 sqft
Amazing top level condo in Millcreek! Minutes from the I-15 freeway entrance/exit and other great attractions. This condo has 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, 860 square feet, and is available now.
Results within 5 miles of Holladay
South Union Fort
41 Units Available
Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
960 sqft
Community grounds have water features and natural landscaping. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and linen closets. Community amenities include fitness center, basketball court and BBQ grill deck.
Taylorsville East
69 Units Available
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
956 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
Millcreek
8 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
4115 S 430 E, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$953
995 sqft
Monaco offers a new kind of inspired lifestyle. A home with elegance and class like no other. Newly added luxury studios, enhanced amenities, a full-service staff, and regal atmosphere. Choose from spacious 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans.
South Salt Lake City
29 Units Available
Eight20 Apartments
820 W Timbercreek Way, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
903 sqft
Just 10 minutes from Salt Lake City with easy access to I-15, I-80 and I-215. Property offers stunning views of the Rocky Mountains and amenities like a pool, gym and hot tub.
South Salt Lake City
16 Units Available
The Ritz
2265 S State St, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
973 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Ritz Classic Apartments.
Brighton
18 Units Available
Pinnacle Highland Apartments
7673 S Highland Dr, Cottonwood Heights, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1100 sqft
Great location just minutes from Brighton High School, shopping and dining. Full kitchens, washer/dryer and patio/balcony. Community features two large swimming pools, a complete fitness center and BBQs.
Edgemont
35 Units Available
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1216 sqft
Great location close to Quarry Bend Park. Located near shopping at South Towne Center and Jordan Commons. Units feature dishwasher, granite counters and laundry. Community offers pool, clubhouse, gym and hot tub.
Millcreek
9 Units Available
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Close proximity to essential shopping such as the Carriage Square Shopping Center,
Fairmont
6 Units Available
21 by Urbana
974 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21 by Urbana in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Millcreek
2 Units Available
Alta Pines Apartments
4070 S 900 E, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Pines Apartments in Millcreek. View photos, descriptions and more!
Midvale Park
8 Units Available
Park Station
7155 S High Tech Dr, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$965
890 sqft
Park Station is a collection of apartments for rent just south of Salt Lake City in Midvale, Utah.
High Point
1 Unit Available
Calla Homes
930 E 3725 S, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1430 sqft
Monaco offers a new kind of inspired lifestyle. A home with elegance and class like no other. Newly added luxury studios, enhanced amenities, full service staff and regal atmosphere.\n\nIncredible 2 Bedroom Layout.
