pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM
106 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Holladay, UT
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
25 Units Available
Spring Country
Sandpiper
1492 Spring Ln, Holladay, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1252 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Our modern apartment community in Holladay, Utah, is just the home youre looking for. With two, three, and four bedroom floor plans available, Sandpiper Apartments offers a pet-friendly community for you and yours.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Spring Country
Park East Apartments
1709 East Murray Holladay Rd, Holladay, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,600
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1025 sqft
Conveniently situated next to Creekside Park. Luxurious apartments feature a bathtub, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Tenants enjoy a playground and parking, and community is pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
4 Units Available
North Holladay
Woodside at Holladay
1728 E Woodside Dr, Holladay, UT
1 Bedroom
$885
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodside at Holladay in Holladay. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Country
1309 Hidden Creek Court - B
1309 Hidden Creek Court, Holladay, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
850 sqft
50% OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!! Living is easy in this impressive, and updated residence. This units floor plan encompasses 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. The tall ceilings create a bright and spacious atmosphere.
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Canyon Cove
6402 Heughs Canyon Dr.
6402 Heughs Canyon Drive, Holladay, UT
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
4600 sqft
This stunning home features four spacious bedrooms, two grand family rooms, formal dining room, vaulted ceilings and lovely gas fireplaces.
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Historic Holladay
6064 S 2075 E
6064 2075 East, Holladay, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1219 sqft
This cute and cozy townhome features updated living spaces, a stove/oven, dishwasher, a refrigerator and covered parking spot. If you make this your home, you can enjoy plenty of amenities including, a pool, tennis courts, and a playground.
Results within 1 mile of Holladay
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Millcreek
Cobble Creek
5251 Cobble Creek Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
990 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, laundry, and patio or balcony. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community offers residents access to basketball and volleyball courts, pool, clubhouse, dog park, and more.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
29 Units Available
North Cottonwood Heights
Royal Farms
2102 E 6655 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,029
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
947 sqft
Pet-friendly, centrally air-conditioned homes with gas fireplaces and private balconies or patios. Common amenities include a heated pool and indoor spa. Close to I-215 and local culinary delights.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
8 Units Available
Millcreek
Holladay on Ninth
4418 Lemans Dr, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$998
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
785 sqft
Surround yourself with distinct details that create the tranquil and sophisticated environment only Holladay on Ninth can offer. Located in Salt Lake City Utah 84124.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cottonwood West
4973 S Eastridge Ln Apt 181
4973 South Eastridge Lane, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1144 sqft
2 Bd 2 Bath 1144 Sq Ft Condo - Spacious Floor Plan on this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo. Newer Carpet. Great Location in Murray. Large Family Room with Balcony Overlooking the Beautifully Landscaped Common Grounds. Great Kitchen has Lots of Cabinet Space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Millcreek
3334 South 3130 East
3334 3130 East, Millcreek, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1700 sqft
Beautiful Home in Amazing Location! - 3334 South 3130 East, SLC Utah - $1,695 /month, 1700 Square Feet, 3 Bedrooms, 1.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
4066 South 1400 East
4066 1400 East, Millcreek, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1285 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This cozy one level home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located in the heart of Holladay. It offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms spread over 1,285 sq.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Canyon Rim
3270 South 2700 East
3270 2700 East, Millcreek, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2500 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This phenomenal fully remodeled home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-215, I-80 and Tanner Park.
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
1175 E Range Rd
1175 Range Road, Millcreek, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2600 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Salt Lake City this beautiful home features hardwood flooring, stainless steal appliances, vaulted ceilings, a family room, a basement and a walk in closet.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
4340 South Highland Drive
4340 Highland Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1039 sqft
**Check out our 3D Virtual Tour of this property by clicking the link: https://my.matterport.
Results within 5 miles of Holladay
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
3 Units Available
Millcreek
Alta Pines Apartments
4070 S 900 E, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$855
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Pines Apartments in Millcreek. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
10 Units Available
Midvale Park
Park Station
7155 S High Tech Dr, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$990
890 sqft
Park Station is a collection of apartments for rent just south of Salt Lake City in Midvale, Utah.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
1 Unit Available
Murray Northeast
Cottonwood Creek Estates
309 E 4500 S, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottonwood Creek Estates in Murray. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
5 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
Riverfront
745 W Fine Dr, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,096
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverfront in South Salt Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
The Ritz
2265 S State St, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,040
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
973 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Ritz Classic Apartments.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Butler West
Santa Fe Apartments
1550 Fort Union Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
871 sqft
Minutes away from major ski resorts in Utah, these one- and two-bedroom cable-ready homes feature central air conditioning and private balconies. Resident amenities include a business center and basketball courts. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
23 Units Available
Murray North
Hunters Woods
4924 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1517 sqft
Property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with linen closets, private patios or balconies and individual heaters for hot water. On-site amenities include heated spa and pool year-round and guest parking. Near I-15 and Arrowhead Park.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
Murray North
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$991
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,433
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Murray North
Clover Creek
530 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,086
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
900 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community offers one- and two-bedroom homes featuring a pool, a tanning bed and a gym. Just off I-15, near the Jordan Parkway Trail.
