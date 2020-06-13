Apartment List
106 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Holladay, UT

Finding an apartment in Holladay that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
Spring Country
19 Units Available
Sandpiper
1492 Spring Ln, Holladay, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1252 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Our modern apartment community in Holladay, Utah, is just the home youre looking for. With two, three, and four bedroom floor plans available, Sandpiper Apartments offers a pet-friendly community for you and yours.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Spring Country
4 Units Available
Park East Apartments
1709 East Murray Holladay Rd, Holladay, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,495
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1025 sqft
Conveniently situated next to Creekside Park. Luxurious apartments feature a bathtub, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Tenants enjoy a playground and parking, and community is pet-friendly.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Millcreek
1 Unit Available
4405 S 2700 E
4405 2700 East, Holladay, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2222 sqft
4405 S 2700 E Available 07/01/20 ** Dog Friendly Property** Nice 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom house in Holladay. - Nice 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom house in Holladay. Well cared for exterior spaces.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Highland - Van Winkle
1 Unit Available
1944 E 5600 S
1944 5600 South, Holladay, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
1944 E 5600 S Available 06/15/20 Mid-Century Cottonwood Utah 2 BD 1 BA Duplex with large yard and storage - This mid-century brick rambler with unfinished basement has a large fenced back yard, covered parking and an updated bathroom and kitchen.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Spring Country
1 Unit Available
1309 Hidden Creek Court - B
1309 Hidden Creek Court, Holladay, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
Living is easy in this impressive, and updated residence. This units floor plan encompasses 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. The tall ceilings create a bright and spacious atmosphere.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
Historic Holladay
1 Unit Available
4824 S Viewmont St
4824 Viewmont Street, Holladay, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
975 sqft
This cute and charming home will sweep you off your feet! This cozy 2 bed 1 bath home features and open layout and over-sized windows letting in tons of natural light. The kitchen is spacious with lots of cabinet space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
Historic Holladay
1 Unit Available
6064 S 2075 E
6064 2075 East, Holladay, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1219 sqft
This cute and cozy townhome features updated living spaces, a stove/oven, dishwasher, a refrigerator and covered parking spot. If you make this your home, you can enjoy plenty of amenities including, a pool, tennis courts, and a playground.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Millcreek
24 Units Available
Cobble Creek
5251 Cobble Creek Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$940
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
990 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, laundry, and patio or balcony. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community offers residents access to basketball and volleyball courts, pool, clubhouse, dog park, and more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
$
North Cottonwood Heights
27 Units Available
Royal Farms
2102 E 6655 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,029
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
947 sqft
Pet-friendly, centrally air-conditioned homes with gas fireplaces and private balconies or patios. Common amenities include a heated pool and indoor spa. Close to I-215 and local culinary delights.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
Millcreek
17 Units Available
Holladay on Ninth
4418 Lemans Dr, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
785 sqft
Surround yourself with distinct details that create the tranquil and sophisticated environment only Holladay on Ninth can offer. Located in Salt Lake City Utah 84124.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cottonwood West
1 Unit Available
4973 S Eastridge Ln Apt 181
4973 South Eastridge Lane, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1144 sqft
2 Bd 2 Bath 1144 Sq Ft Condo - Spacious Floor Plan on this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo. Newer Carpet. Great Location in Murray. Large Family Room with Balcony Overlooking the Beautifully Landscaped Common Grounds. Great Kitchen has Lots of Cabinet Space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
East Millcreek
1 Unit Available
2274 4 Woods Circle
2274 E Four Woods Cir, Millcreek, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
There is no better location than this East Side property. This beautiful property is located in a quiet cul-de-dac on the East side in the city of Millcreek near the new Olympus High School.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
1175 E Range Rd
1175 Range Road, Millcreek, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2600 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Salt Lake City this beautiful home features hardwood flooring, stainless steal appliances, vaulted ceilings, a family room, a basement and a walk in closet.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
Westminster
33 Units Available
Irving Schoolhouse
1155 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,159
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1085 sqft
Located in the heart of the historic Sugar House neighborhood. Newly renovated one and two bedroom Victorian apartments with spacious walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Murray North
17 Units Available
Clover Creek
530 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,096
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
900 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community offers one- and two-bedroom homes featuring a pool, a tanning bed and a gym. Just off I-15, near the Jordan Parkway Trail.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
South Salt Lake City
16 Units Available
The Ritz
2265 S State St, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,020
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
973 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Ritz Classic Apartments.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Butler West
16 Units Available
Santa Fe Apartments
1550 Fort Union Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
871 sqft
Minutes away from major ski resorts in Utah, these one- and two-bedroom cable-ready homes feature central air conditioning and private balconies. Resident amenities include a business center and basketball courts. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Murray South
11 Units Available
Stillwater Apartments
5560 S Vine St, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$908
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
821 sqft
Beautiful grounds near I-15, I-215 and the Fashion Place Mall. Fantastic upgrades including a large swimming pool, hot tub and sundeck. Recently renovated to include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Little Cottonwood
12 Units Available
James Pointe Apartments
632 E 6400 South, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$941
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
860 sqft
Charming apartments on wooded property with waterfall. Near Fashion Place Mall. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Fireplace in some units. Community boasts concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
South Salt Lake City
20 Units Available
The Zeller
2255 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,070
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
981 sqft
Next door to Sugar House and conveniently located on the S Car Line for easy commuting. Controlled-access apartments with designer kitchens and baths, walk-in closets, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
South Salt Lake City
4 Units Available
Brickstone Apartments on 33rd
220 E 3300 S, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,024
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Community, & Quality Living. It Starts Here! Welcome home to a beautiful community with comfortable apartment homes in Salt Lake City, UT.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Murray Northeast
46 Units Available
Metro at Fireclay
47 West Fireclay Avenue, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$978
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1166 sqft
Close to the TRAX for easy access to all of greater Salt Lake City. Units with garden tubs, high ceilings and bonus storage. UTA eco passes for residents.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
$
Beacon Heights
55 Units Available
Foothill Place
2260 S Foothill Dr, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,159
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1089 sqft
Welcome to Foothill Place Apartments in Salt Lake City, UT. Our pet-friendly apartments offer one and two bedrooms with spacious walk-in closets and extra storage space.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Millcreek
5 Units Available
Riverbend Apartments
845 W 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$876
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Sunnyvale Park and the waterway. Recently renovated apartments featuring a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly community. A full business center on site.
City Guide for Holladay, UT

John Cusack fans are fanatical about his 1980s films, particularly one of the darkest (and funniest) - Better Off Dead. The grocery store scene was shot in Holladay’s local market, Dan's Foods, formerly located on South Wasatch Drive. 

The first Holladay residents arrived in 1847, making it the oldest continuously occupied settlement in Utah. However, the community wasn’t actually incorporated until 1999. This came about when Holladay citizens decided that preserving the rural feel of the community was a priority, and they wanted to be sure that they would have their voices heard when important decisions were made. As a result, when you move to Holladay, you can expect lots of green – trees and foliage are one of the most often-cited favorite parts of Holladay living. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Holladay, UT

Finding an apartment in Holladay that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

