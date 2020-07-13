/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:33 PM
138 Apartments for rent in Holladay, UT with pool
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
25 Units Available
Spring Country
Sandpiper
1492 Spring Ln, Holladay, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1252 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Our modern apartment community in Holladay, Utah, is just the home youre looking for. With two, three, and four bedroom floor plans available, Sandpiper Apartments offers a pet-friendly community for you and yours.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Spring Country
Park East Apartments
1709 East Murray Holladay Rd, Holladay, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,600
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1025 sqft
Conveniently situated next to Creekside Park. Luxurious apartments feature a bathtub, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Tenants enjoy a playground and parking, and community is pet-friendly.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Historic Holladay
2220 E Murray Holladay Rd #150
2220 Murray Holladay Road, Holladay, UT
Studio
$850
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Partially Furnished Studio Condo - Amazing Amenities! - Highlight Features - Partially Furnished - Hardwood Floors - Remodeled Bathroom - Awesome Community - Gas Fireplace Studio Condo - 1 Bathroom - 500 sq. ft.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
North Holladay
4255 S Haven Park Way
4255 South Haven Park Road, Holladay, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,370
2700 sqft
Sorry NO PETS. Granite counters in kitchen and bathroom. 2 car garage. Fully finished downstairs with family room 1 bedroom and full bath. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Quiet street. HOA cared for yard. Owner is open to longer term lease.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Historic Holladay
6064 S 2075 E
6064 2075 East, Holladay, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1219 sqft
This cute and cozy townhome features updated living spaces, a stove/oven, dishwasher, a refrigerator and covered parking spot. If you make this your home, you can enjoy plenty of amenities including, a pool, tennis courts, and a playground.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
East Millcreek
4042 S Splendor Cir
4042 Splendor Circle, Holladay, UT
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3000 sqft
Home is available for move in 09/14/2020. This home is minutes away from multiple freeway entrances to get you anywhere in the Salt Lake Valley within 30 minutes.
Results within 1 mile of Holladay
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
24 Units Available
Millcreek
Cobble Creek
5251 Cobble Creek Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
990 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, laundry, and patio or balcony. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community offers residents access to basketball and volleyball courts, pool, clubhouse, dog park, and more.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
$
29 Units Available
North Cottonwood Heights
Royal Farms
2102 E 6655 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,029
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
947 sqft
Pet-friendly, centrally air-conditioned homes with gas fireplaces and private balconies or patios. Common amenities include a heated pool and indoor spa. Close to I-215 and local culinary delights.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
8 Units Available
Millcreek
Holladay on Ninth
4418 Lemans Dr, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$998
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
785 sqft
Surround yourself with distinct details that create the tranquil and sophisticated environment only Holladay on Ninth can offer. Located in Salt Lake City Utah 84124.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Cottonwood West
4973 S Eastridge Ln Apt 181
4973 South Eastridge Lane, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1144 sqft
2 Bd 2 Bath 1144 Sq Ft Condo - Spacious Floor Plan on this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo. Newer Carpet. Great Location in Murray. Large Family Room with Balcony Overlooking the Beautifully Landscaped Common Grounds. Great Kitchen has Lots of Cabinet Space.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
1060 Quail Park Dr. Unit A
1060 Quail Park Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Beautiful Quailbrook 2 Bedroom! - RECENT PRICE DROP! Was $1,200 NOW $1,175 Highlight Features: - Amazing Amenities - Walk In Closet - Quiet Neighborhood with Creeks and Ponds - Updated Flooring in Kitchen - Storage Space - 2 Community Pools -
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
1042 E Quail Vista Ct Unit H (4615 S) Quailbrook Condos
1042 Quail Vista Court, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
850 sqft
Quiet & Cozy 2 Bedroom Condo in Holladay - A Cozy 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo Located in the Quiet and Well kept Quail Brook East Condominium Community.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
1080 E. Quail Park Dr. #G - 1
1080 Quail Park Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
860 sqft
Garden level condominium in one of Salt Lake's best cared for communities. Extremely well designed two bedroom with master bath and another bathroom for guests. Laundry is private and includes shelves for additional storage.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
4650 South Quail Park Drive #L - 1
4650 Quail Park Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
860 sqft
Amazing top level condo in Millcreek! Minutes from the I-15 freeway entrance/exit and other great attractions. This condo has 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, 860 square feet, and is available now.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
4340 South Highland Drive
4340 Highland Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1039 sqft
**Check out our 3D Virtual Tour of this property by clicking the link: https://my.matterport.
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
1342 Lake Springs Ln
1342 Lake Springs Lane, Millcreek, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
2043 sqft
1342 Lake Springs Ln Available 08/07/20 Great Townhome with access to community pool and clubhouse - Townhome-3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, built in 2008, 2043 finished sq. ft. (includes finished basement), 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Holladay
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
12 Units Available
Murray North
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$991
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,433
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
34 Units Available
Edgemont
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,196
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,527
1333 sqft
Great location close to Quarry Bend Park. Located near shopping at South Towne Center and Jordan Commons. Units feature dishwasher, granite counters and laundry. Community offers pool, clubhouse, gym and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
8 Units Available
Millcreek
Riverbend Apartments
845 W 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$971
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
910 sqft
Minutes from Sunnyvale Park and the waterway. Recently renovated apartments featuring a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly community. A full business center on site.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
7 Units Available
Millcreek
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,184
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Meadowbrook Station Apartments is located right next to the TRAX Meadowbrook Station,
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
10 Units Available
Midvale Park
Park Station
7155 S High Tech Dr, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$990
890 sqft
Park Station is a collection of apartments for rent just south of Salt Lake City in Midvale, Utah.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
5 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
Riverfront
745 W Fine Dr, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,096
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverfront in South Salt Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
17 Units Available
Butler West
Santa Fe Apartments
1550 Fort Union Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
871 sqft
Minutes away from major ski resorts in Utah, these one- and two-bedroom cable-ready homes feature central air conditioning and private balconies. Resident amenities include a business center and basketball courts. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
23 Units Available
Murray North
Hunters Woods
4924 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1517 sqft
Property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with linen closets, private patios or balconies and individual heaters for hot water. On-site amenities include heated spa and pool year-round and guest parking. Near I-15 and Arrowhead Park.
Similar Pages
Holladay 1 BedroomsHolladay 2 BedroomsHolladay 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHolladay 3 BedroomsHolladay Accessible ApartmentsHolladay Apartments with Balcony
Holladay Apartments with GarageHolladay Apartments with GymHolladay Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHolladay Apartments with ParkingHolladay Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UT
Taylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UT