144 Apartments for rent in Holladay, UT with parking

John Cusack fans are fanatical about his 1980s films, particularly one of the darkest (and funniest) - Better Off Dead. The grocery store scene was shot in Holladay’s local market, Dan's Foods, formerly located on South Wasatch Drive.

The first Holladay residents arrived in 1847, making it the oldest continuously occupied settlement in Utah. However, the community wasn’t actually incorporated until 1999. This came about when Holladay citizens decided that preserving the rural feel of the community was a priority, and they wanted to be sure that they would have their voices heard when important decisions were made. As a result, when you move to Holladay, you can expect lots of green – trees and foliage are one of the most often-cited favorite parts of Holladay living. See more