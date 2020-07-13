144 Apartments for rent in Holladay, UT with parking
John Cusack fans are fanatical about his 1980s films, particularly one of the darkest (and funniest) - Better Off Dead. The grocery store scene was shot in Holladay’s local market, Dan's Foods, formerly located on South Wasatch Drive.
The first Holladay residents arrived in 1847, making it the oldest continuously occupied settlement in Utah. However, the community wasn’t actually incorporated until 1999. This came about when Holladay citizens decided that preserving the rural feel of the community was a priority, and they wanted to be sure that they would have their voices heard when important decisions were made. As a result, when you move to Holladay, you can expect lots of green – trees and foliage are one of the most often-cited favorite parts of Holladay living. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Holladay apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.