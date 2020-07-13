Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:58 AM

144 Apartments for rent in Holladay, UT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Holladay apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
25 Units Available
Spring Country
Sandpiper
1492 Spring Ln, Holladay, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1252 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Our modern apartment community in Holladay, Utah, is just the home youre looking for. With two, three, and four bedroom floor plans available, Sandpiper Apartments offers a pet-friendly community for you and yours.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Spring Country
Park East Apartments
1709 East Murray Holladay Rd, Holladay, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,600
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1025 sqft
Conveniently situated next to Creekside Park. Luxurious apartments feature a bathtub, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Tenants enjoy a playground and parking, and community is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
4 Units Available
North Holladay
Woodside at Holladay
1728 E Woodside Dr, Holladay, UT
1 Bedroom
$885
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodside at Holladay in Holladay. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Boulevard Upland
4822 S. Bron breck St.
4822 Bron Breck Street, Holladay, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3821 sqft
Beautiful Holladay Rambler with Incredible views! - High east Holladay Rambler w/Valley & Sunset views from 2 decks! Quiet cul-de-sac. Spacious rooms. 2 car garage. No smoking, no pets.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Village East
2815 Wanda Way
2815 Wanda Way, Holladay, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3350 sqft
5 bedroom 3.5 bath 2 car garage storage shed. - Very Large well taken care of home. Long Term lease available. Link to self showings. https://rently.com/properties/1030322 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5179436)

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Historic Holladay
2220 E Murray Holladay Rd #150
2220 Murray Holladay Road, Holladay, UT
Studio
$850
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Partially Furnished Studio Condo - Amazing Amenities! - Highlight Features - Partially Furnished - Hardwood Floors - Remodeled Bathroom - Awesome Community - Gas Fireplace Studio Condo - 1 Bathroom - 500 sq. ft.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
North Holladay
4255 S Haven Park Way
4255 South Haven Park Road, Holladay, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,370
2700 sqft
Sorry NO PETS. Granite counters in kitchen and bathroom. 2 car garage. Fully finished downstairs with family room 1 bedroom and full bath. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Quiet street. HOA cared for yard. Owner is open to longer term lease.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Spring Country
1309 Hidden Creek Court - B
1309 Hidden Creek Court, Holladay, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
850 sqft
50% OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!! Living is easy in this impressive, and updated residence. This units floor plan encompasses 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. The tall ceilings create a bright and spacious atmosphere.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:53pm
1 Unit Available
Canyon Cove
6402 Heughs Canyon Dr.
6402 Heughs Canyon Drive, Holladay, UT
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
4600 sqft
This stunning home features four spacious bedrooms, two grand family rooms, formal dining room, vaulted ceilings and lovely gas fireplaces.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:53pm
1 Unit Available
Historic Holladay
6064 S 2075 E
6064 2075 East, Holladay, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1219 sqft
This cute and cozy townhome features updated living spaces, a stove/oven, dishwasher, a refrigerator and covered parking spot. If you make this your home, you can enjoy plenty of amenities including, a pool, tennis courts, and a playground.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
East Millcreek
4042 S Splendor Cir
4042 Splendor Circle, Holladay, UT
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3000 sqft
Home is available for move in 09/14/2020. This home is minutes away from multiple freeway entrances to get you anywhere in the Salt Lake Valley within 30 minutes.
Results within 1 mile of Holladay
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
24 Units Available
Millcreek
Cobble Creek
5251 Cobble Creek Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
990 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, laundry, and patio or balcony. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community offers residents access to basketball and volleyball courts, pool, clubhouse, dog park, and more.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
$
29 Units Available
North Cottonwood Heights
Royal Farms
2102 E 6655 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,029
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
947 sqft
Pet-friendly, centrally air-conditioned homes with gas fireplaces and private balconies or patios. Common amenities include a heated pool and indoor spa. Close to I-215 and local culinary delights.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
East Millcreek
Eastbrook Apartments
1735 E 3300 S, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-80 and Nibley Park Golf Course. Smoke-free apartments feature deadbolt entry lock, large bedrooms, a balcony or patio space and large closets. Property features professional landscaping and convenient guest parking.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
8 Units Available
Millcreek
Holladay on Ninth
4418 Lemans Dr, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$998
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
785 sqft
Surround yourself with distinct details that create the tranquil and sophisticated environment only Holladay on Ninth can offer. Located in Salt Lake City Utah 84124.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cottonwood West
4973 S Eastridge Ln Apt 181
4973 South Eastridge Lane, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1144 sqft
2 Bd 2 Bath 1144 Sq Ft Condo - Spacious Floor Plan on this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo. Newer Carpet. Great Location in Murray. Large Family Room with Balcony Overlooking the Beautifully Landscaped Common Grounds. Great Kitchen has Lots of Cabinet Space.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Millcreek
3334 South 3130 East
3334 3130 East, Millcreek, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1700 sqft
Beautiful Home in Amazing Location! - 3334 South 3130 East, SLC Utah - $1,695 /month, 1700 Square Feet, 3 Bedrooms, 1.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
4066 South 1400 East
4066 1400 East, Millcreek, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1285 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This cozy one level home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located in the heart of Holladay. It offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms spread over 1,285 sq.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Canyon Rim
3270 South 2700 East
3270 2700 East, Millcreek, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2500 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This phenomenal fully remodeled home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-215, I-80 and Tanner Park.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
1060 Quail Park Dr. Unit A
1060 Quail Park Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Beautiful Quailbrook 2 Bedroom! - RECENT PRICE DROP! Was $1,200 NOW $1,175 Highlight Features: - Amazing Amenities - Walk In Closet - Quiet Neighborhood with Creeks and Ponds - Updated Flooring in Kitchen - Storage Space - 2 Community Pools -

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
1042 E Quail Vista Ct Unit H (4615 S) Quailbrook Condos
1042 Quail Vista Court, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
850 sqft
Quiet & Cozy 2 Bedroom Condo in Holladay - A Cozy 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo Located in the Quiet and Well kept Quail Brook East Condominium Community.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
1080 E. Quail Park Dr. #G - 1
1080 Quail Park Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
860 sqft
Garden level condominium in one of Salt Lake's best cared for communities. Extremely well designed two bedroom with master bath and another bathroom for guests. Laundry is private and includes shelves for additional storage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
4650 South Quail Park Drive #L - 1
4650 Quail Park Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
860 sqft
Amazing top level condo in Millcreek! Minutes from the I-15 freeway entrance/exit and other great attractions. This condo has 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, 860 square feet, and is available now.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
3762 S. 1300 E.
3762 1300 East, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1000 sqft
Millcreek 2 bedroom 1 bathroom fully update and adorable. Located in quaint Millcreek Township. So many updates. Covered carport. Fenced yard. Vaulted ceilings. To apply online or view other available properties visit us at www.oakwoodut.
City Guide for Holladay, UT

John Cusack fans are fanatical about his 1980s films, particularly one of the darkest (and funniest) - Better Off Dead. The grocery store scene was shot in Holladay’s local market, Dan's Foods, formerly located on South Wasatch Drive. 

The first Holladay residents arrived in 1847, making it the oldest continuously occupied settlement in Utah. However, the community wasn’t actually incorporated until 1999. This came about when Holladay citizens decided that preserving the rural feel of the community was a priority, and they wanted to be sure that they would have their voices heard when important decisions were made. As a result, when you move to Holladay, you can expect lots of green – trees and foliage are one of the most often-cited favorite parts of Holladay living. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Holladay, UT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Holladay apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

