spring country
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
169 Apartments for rent in Spring Country, Holladay, UT
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
25 Units Available
Sandpiper
1492 Spring Ln, Holladay, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1252 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Our modern apartment community in Holladay, Utah, is just the home youre looking for. With two, three, and four bedroom floor plans available, Sandpiper Apartments offers a pet-friendly community for you and yours.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Park East Apartments
1709 East Murray Holladay Rd, Holladay, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,600
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1025 sqft
Conveniently situated next to Creekside Park. Luxurious apartments feature a bathtub, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Tenants enjoy a playground and parking, and community is pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1309 Hidden Creek Court - B
1309 Hidden Creek Court, Holladay, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
850 sqft
50% OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!! Living is easy in this impressive, and updated residence. This units floor plan encompasses 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. The tall ceilings create a bright and spacious atmosphere.
Results within 1 mile of Spring Country
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
Cobble Creek
5251 Cobble Creek Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
990 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, laundry, and patio or balcony. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community offers residents access to basketball and volleyball courts, pool, clubhouse, dog park, and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Holladay on Ninth
4418 Lemans Dr, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$998
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
785 sqft
Surround yourself with distinct details that create the tranquil and sophisticated environment only Holladay on Ninth can offer. Located in Salt Lake City Utah 84124.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4973 S Eastridge Ln Apt 181
4973 South Eastridge Lane, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1144 sqft
2 Bd 2 Bath 1144 Sq Ft Condo - Spacious Floor Plan on this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo. Newer Carpet. Great Location in Murray. Large Family Room with Balcony Overlooking the Beautifully Landscaped Common Grounds. Great Kitchen has Lots of Cabinet Space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1288 E 5600 S
1288 5600 South, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
890 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom Murray Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom Murray Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1060 Quail Park Dr. Unit A
1060 Quail Park Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Beautiful Quailbrook 2 Bedroom! - RECENT PRICE DROP! Was $1,200 NOW $1,175 Highlight Features: - Amazing Amenities - Walk In Closet - Quiet Neighborhood with Creeks and Ponds - Updated Flooring in Kitchen - Storage Space - 2 Community Pools -
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1042 E Quail Vista Ct Unit H (4615 S) Quailbrook Condos
1042 Quail Vista Court, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
850 sqft
Quiet & Cozy 2 Bedroom Condo in Holladay - A Cozy 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo Located in the Quiet and Well kept Quail Brook East Condominium Community.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2220 E Murray Holladay Rd #150
2220 Murray Holladay Road, Holladay, UT
Studio
$850
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Partially Furnished Studio Condo - Amazing Amenities! - Highlight Features - Partially Furnished - Hardwood Floors - Remodeled Bathroom - Awesome Community - Gas Fireplace Studio Condo - 1 Bathroom - 500 sq. ft.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1080 E. Quail Park Dr. #G - 1
1080 Quail Park Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
860 sqft
Garden level condominium in one of Salt Lake's best cared for communities. Extremely well designed two bedroom with master bath and another bathroom for guests. Laundry is private and includes shelves for additional storage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
4650 South Quail Park Drive #L - 1
4650 Quail Park Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
860 sqft
Amazing top level condo in Millcreek! Minutes from the I-15 freeway entrance/exit and other great attractions. This condo has 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, 860 square feet, and is available now.
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
4255 S Haven Park Way
4255 South Haven Park Road, Holladay, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,370
2700 sqft
Sorry NO PETS. Granite counters in kitchen and bathroom. 2 car garage. Fully finished downstairs with family room 1 bedroom and full bath. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Quiet street. HOA cared for yard. Owner is open to longer term lease.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1292 E 5600 S
1292 5600 South, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
660 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Murray Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Murray Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
1175 E Range Rd
1175 Range Road, Millcreek, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2600 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Salt Lake City this beautiful home features hardwood flooring, stainless steal appliances, vaulted ceilings, a family room, a basement and a walk in closet.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
6064 S 2075 E
6064 2075 East, Holladay, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1219 sqft
This cute and cozy townhome features updated living spaces, a stove/oven, dishwasher, a refrigerator and covered parking spot. If you make this your home, you can enjoy plenty of amenities including, a pool, tennis courts, and a playground.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4340 South Highland Drive
4340 Highland Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1039 sqft
**Check out our 3D Virtual Tour of this property by clicking the link: https://my.matterport.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1342 Lake Springs Ln
1342 Lake Springs Lane, Millcreek, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
2043 sqft
1342 Lake Springs Ln Available 08/07/20 Great Townhome with access to community pool and clubhouse - Townhome-3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, built in 2008, 2043 finished sq. ft. (includes finished basement), 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Country
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$991
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,433
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Clover Creek
530 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,086
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
900 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community offers one- and two-bedroom homes featuring a pool, a tanning bed and a gym. Just off I-15, near the Jordan Parkway Trail.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Santa Fe Apartments
1550 Fort Union Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
871 sqft
Minutes away from major ski resorts in Utah, these one- and two-bedroom cable-ready homes feature central air conditioning and private balconies. Resident amenities include a business center and basketball courts. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Stillwater Apartments
5560 S Vine St, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$893
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
821 sqft
Beautiful grounds near I-15, I-215 and the Fashion Place Mall. Fantastic upgrades including a large swimming pool, hot tub and sundeck. Recently renovated to include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
27 Units Available
Eight20 Apartments
820 W Timbercreek Way, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$870
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
903 sqft
Just 10 minutes from Salt Lake City with easy access to I-15, I-80 and I-215. Property offers stunning views of the Rocky Mountains and amenities like a pool, gym and hot tub.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
34 Units Available
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,196
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,527
1333 sqft
Great location close to Quarry Bend Park. Located near shopping at South Towne Center and Jordan Commons. Units feature dishwasher, granite counters and laundry. Community offers pool, clubhouse, gym and hot tub.
