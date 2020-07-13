Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning w/d hookup bathtub extra storage fireplace oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym playground volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport coffee bar dog park internet access

Discover contemporary living at its finest at The Fredd Townhomes, a community of conveniently located apartments in San Antonio, Texas. Located within a serene environment, our beautiful community showcases the best of modern townhome-style living. We offer a selection of spacious studios as well as one, two, and three-bedroom townhomes that accommodate those from all walks of life. Each of our pet-friendly townhomes boasts a fully-equipped kitchen, large walk-in closets, and an oversized private patio. Among our community amenities, we offer a resort-style swimming pool, convenient laundry facilities, and 24-hour maintenance. The Fredd Townhomes is proud to provide you with the exceptional customer service you deserve, so you can enjoy life to the fullest. Call and schedule your personal tour with our friendly, professional leasing team today!



Professionally Managed by Shippy Properties.