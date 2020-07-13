All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:24 AM

The Fredd

9109 Dartbrook Dr · (210) 899-6472
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9109 Dartbrook Dr, San Antonio, TX 78240

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10-1008 · Avail. now

$839

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Unit 10-1004 · Avail. Aug 13

$839

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Unit 40-4001 · Avail. Aug 31

$839

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16-1604 · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1006 sqft

Unit 34-3404 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1006 sqft

Unit 37-3702 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,169

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 31-3103 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Unit 52-5201 · Avail. now

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Unit 31-3102 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Fredd.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
w/d hookup
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
coffee bar
dog park
internet access
Discover contemporary living at its finest at The Fredd Townhomes, a community of conveniently located apartments in San Antonio, Texas. Located within a serene environment, our beautiful community showcases the best of modern townhome-style living. We offer a selection of spacious studios as well as one, two, and three-bedroom townhomes that accommodate those from all walks of life. Each of our pet-friendly townhomes boasts a fully-equipped kitchen, large walk-in closets, and an oversized private patio. Among our community amenities, we offer a resort-style swimming pool, convenient laundry facilities, and 24-hour maintenance. The Fredd Townhomes is proud to provide you with the exceptional customer service you deserve, so you can enjoy life to the fullest. Call and schedule your personal tour with our friendly, professional leasing team today!

Professionally Managed by Shippy Properties.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, pest control $5/month, trash $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet (refundable)
fee: $200 one time fee per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Fredd have any available units?
The Fredd has 27 units available starting at $839 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does The Fredd have?
Some of The Fredd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Fredd currently offering any rent specials?
The Fredd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Fredd pet-friendly?
Yes, The Fredd is pet friendly.
Does The Fredd offer parking?
Yes, The Fredd offers parking.
Does The Fredd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Fredd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Fredd have a pool?
Yes, The Fredd has a pool.
Does The Fredd have accessible units?
No, The Fredd does not have accessible units.
Does The Fredd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Fredd has units with dishwashers.

