All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like Rio Lofts.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
Rio Lofts
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:01 AM

Rio Lofts

323 W Mitchell St · (205) 749-3995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Arsenal
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

323 W Mitchell St, San Antonio, TX 78204
Arsenal

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 313 · Avail. Aug 5

$729

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

Unit 111 · Avail. Aug 5

$729

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. Aug 5

$729

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 212 · Avail. Sep 5

$877

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 918 sqft

Unit 410 · Avail. Sep 5

$877

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 918 sqft

Unit 110 · Avail. Aug 5

$877

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 918 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rio Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
playground
bbq/grill
on-site laundry
bike storage
car wash area
conference room
lobby
Rio Lofts Apartments is the best choice when it comes to modern, yet affordable apartments in San Antonio. Featuring bright spaces, fully-equipped kitchens, and spacious floor plans, our one, two, and three-bedroom layouts will make your dream home come true.

On our pet-friendly grounds, you’ll find all you need for comfortable living, for just pennies on the dollar. Enjoy having a serene community courtyard and cozy lounge room to unwind and relax, a convenient resident elevator and on-site clothes care center to ease your daily chores and a fitness center at your fingertips. Take delight in knowing we also have a business center and a children’s activity room, among others, available on-site, and relax knowing we provide a gated building with controlled access. All our homes feature contemporary cabinetry and flooring, granite countertops, sky-high, nine-foot ceilings, and ample storage space, plus many other conveniences.

Close to Confluence Park, Fiesta Bakery, and Our Lady of th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: Two pets allowed per apartment home
restrictions: Certain breed restrictions do apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rio Lofts have any available units?
Rio Lofts has 8 units available starting at $729 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Rio Lofts have?
Some of Rio Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rio Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Rio Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rio Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Rio Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Rio Lofts offer parking?
No, Rio Lofts does not offer parking.
Does Rio Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rio Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rio Lofts have a pool?
No, Rio Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Rio Lofts have accessible units?
No, Rio Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Rio Lofts have units with dishwashers?
No, Rio Lofts does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Rio Lofts?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

CL: Cevallos Lofts
301 E Cevallos St
San Antonio, TX 78204
Cortland View at TPC
4092 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
Alamo Park
2355 Austin Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78218
Cortland Walker Ranch
12803 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Vista
10514 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78250
Hardy Oak
23975 Hardy Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
Latitude
6400 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road
San Antonio, TX 78244

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity