Amenities
Rio Lofts Apartments is the best choice when it comes to modern, yet affordable apartments in San Antonio. Featuring bright spaces, fully-equipped kitchens, and spacious floor plans, our one, two, and three-bedroom layouts will make your dream home come true.
On our pet-friendly grounds, you’ll find all you need for comfortable living, for just pennies on the dollar. Enjoy having a serene community courtyard and cozy lounge room to unwind and relax, a convenient resident elevator and on-site clothes care center to ease your daily chores and a fitness center at your fingertips. Take delight in knowing we also have a business center and a children’s activity room, among others, available on-site, and relax knowing we provide a gated building with controlled access. All our homes feature contemporary cabinetry and flooring, granite countertops, sky-high, nine-foot ceilings, and ample storage space, plus many other conveniences.
Close to Confluence Park, Fiesta Bakery, and Our Lady of th