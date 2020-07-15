Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard elevator gym playground bbq/grill on-site laundry bike storage car wash area conference room lobby

Rio Lofts Apartments is the best choice when it comes to modern, yet affordable apartments in San Antonio. Featuring bright spaces, fully-equipped kitchens, and spacious floor plans, our one, two, and three-bedroom layouts will make your dream home come true.



On our pet-friendly grounds, you’ll find all you need for comfortable living, for just pennies on the dollar. Enjoy having a serene community courtyard and cozy lounge room to unwind and relax, a convenient resident elevator and on-site clothes care center to ease your daily chores and a fitness center at your fingertips. Take delight in knowing we also have a business center and a children’s activity room, among others, available on-site, and relax knowing we provide a gated building with controlled access. All our homes feature contemporary cabinetry and flooring, granite countertops, sky-high, nine-foot ceilings, and ample storage space, plus many other conveniences.



Close to Confluence Park, Fiesta Bakery, and Our Lady of th