Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard 24hr gym parking pool garage trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Discover the perfect townhome layout in an apartment community within the prestigious Alamo Heights neighborhood at The Quarry Townhomes! Settle into the community with nearby entertainment in the form of The Quarry Golf Course and Alamo Quarry Market, where shopping, restaurants, and fun abound! A little closer to home, enjoy amenities like the resort-style swimming pool, fully-equipped fitness center, and courtyard. Each apartment home comes with a fully-equipped kitchen, pantry, an attached garage, and private townhome layout. Our upgraded apartments feature designer tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring throughout, and granite countertops. Everything you need can be found within our one, two, or three bedroom townhome apartments! Come home to The Quarry Townhomes today!