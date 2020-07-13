All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like Quarry Townhomes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
Quarry Townhomes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

Quarry Townhomes

250 Treeline Park · (210) 417-4931
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

250 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX 78209

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1005 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,358

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Unit 0911 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Unit 1008 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0105 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,824

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1375 sqft

Unit 0603 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,618

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1144 sqft

Unit 1103 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,659

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1144 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Quarry Townhomes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Discover the perfect townhome layout in an apartment community within the prestigious Alamo Heights neighborhood at The Quarry Townhomes! Settle into the community with nearby entertainment in the form of The Quarry Golf Course and Alamo Quarry Market, where shopping, restaurants, and fun abound! A little closer to home, enjoy amenities like the resort-style swimming pool, fully-equipped fitness center, and courtyard. Each apartment home comes with a fully-equipped kitchen, pantry, an attached garage, and private townhome layout. Our upgraded apartments feature designer tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring throughout, and granite countertops. Everything you need can be found within our one, two, or three bedroom townhome apartments! Come home to The Quarry Townhomes today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 200.00
rent: 25.00
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome two pets per apartment home. Maximum weight limit of 100 lbs. Contact the leasing office for more information about our pet policy.
Parking Details: Other. Surface lot and Attached garages available. Contact leasing office for more information about our parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Quarry Townhomes have any available units?
Quarry Townhomes has 9 units available starting at $1,358 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Quarry Townhomes have?
Some of Quarry Townhomes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Quarry Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Quarry Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Quarry Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Quarry Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Quarry Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Quarry Townhomes offers parking.
Does Quarry Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Quarry Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Quarry Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Quarry Townhomes has a pool.
Does Quarry Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Quarry Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Quarry Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
No, Quarry Townhomes does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Quarry Townhomes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Towers
16735 La Cantera Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78256
Stoneleigh Apartments
2626 Thousand Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78232
The Canopy
950 E Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Amber Hill
5335 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
Junipers Edge
8401 N. FM 1560
San Antonio, TX 78254
Atrium Commons
8727 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Stonehill at Pipers Creek
7940 Pipers Creek St
San Antonio, TX 78251
Southtown Flats
111 Probandt
San Antonio, TX 78204

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity