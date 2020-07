Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage cats allowed dog grooming area shuffle board

Make Your Day Your Own.If luxury and convenience are what you seek, look no further than Lenox Overlook. This brand-new apartment community is located just seconds away from The Bulverde Marketplace for all of your shopping, dining, and entertainment needs. With its hillside location and breathtaking views, our stellar community is conveniently located off of 1604 & Bulverde Road making your drive into the city a breeze. Discover extravagance and convenience unparalleled in San Antonio, TX, at Lenox Overlook.