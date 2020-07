Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge internet cafe dog park elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance garage internet access media room package receiving smoke-free community

Cortland View at TPC is a unique master-planned community that grants you access to all the privacy and amenities you could ask for while still providing a modern city experience. We offer 1-4 bedrooms that can be styled into a dream home of your own personal design. Each luxury home feature granite countertops, mosaic accent walls, and under-cabinet lighting with elevator access to each home as well as a designated parking spot. Whether you want to relax by our infinity-edge pool, use the private multi-million dollar water park in Cibolo Canyons, or work out in our 24 hr cardio theater, Cortland View at TPC has something to offer everyone! We are conveniently located next to the JW Marriott, shopping, dining, and entertainment. You would also have easy access to HWY 281 or 1604 to get to your destinations. Please call for an appointment today.