9950 Magnolia Run

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a4b022a074 ---- MUST SEE! One story 3 bedroom 2 bath home on quarter acre lot. Corian counters, breakfast bar, island, pantry and eat in kitchen. Master is split away from other bedrooms with walk-in closet, crown molding, double vanity and garden tub. Garage has epoxy flooring and the property has a sprinkler system. Home will be ready for move in July 23rd! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction) Single Story Three Bedroom Two Car Garage