Last updated July 13 2019 at 5:16 PM

9950 Magnolia Run

9950 Magnolia Run · No Longer Available
Location

9950 Magnolia Run, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a4b022a074 ---- MUST SEE! One story 3 bedroom 2 bath home on quarter acre lot. Corian counters, breakfast bar, island, pantry and eat in kitchen. Master is split away from other bedrooms with walk-in closet, crown molding, double vanity and garden tub. Garage has epoxy flooring and the property has a sprinkler system. Home will be ready for move in July 23rd! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction) Single Story Three Bedroom Two Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9950 Magnolia Run have any available units?
9950 Magnolia Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9950 Magnolia Run have?
Some of 9950 Magnolia Run's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9950 Magnolia Run currently offering any rent specials?
9950 Magnolia Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9950 Magnolia Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 9950 Magnolia Run is pet friendly.
Does 9950 Magnolia Run offer parking?
Yes, 9950 Magnolia Run offers parking.
Does 9950 Magnolia Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9950 Magnolia Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9950 Magnolia Run have a pool?
No, 9950 Magnolia Run does not have a pool.
Does 9950 Magnolia Run have accessible units?
No, 9950 Magnolia Run does not have accessible units.
Does 9950 Magnolia Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 9950 Magnolia Run does not have units with dishwashers.

