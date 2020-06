Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

LARGE 2 BDRM WITH 2 AND HALF BATH IN GREAT LOCATION - NEAR SHOPPING AND DINING. HAS BONUS ROOM THAT CAN BE USED FOR STORAGE OR SMALL OFFICE. INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR, LAMINATE FLOORING. GREAT HOA REC AREA WITH POOLS. WALKING DISTANCE TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. 1 SMALL DOG UNDER 15 LBS!!