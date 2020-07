Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Simply Irresistible! Plank floors, Deco dove grey walls through out. Stainless appliances in the Kitchen, Designer White cabinets. Yes, refrigerator is included! Lot's of windows to let the sun in or entertain in the back yard with a cover patio. Your dream rental includes granite in the bathroom! Spacious bedrooms with large closets!! Enjoy your single car garage