Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9722 BUFFALO PEAK
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

9722 BUFFALO PEAK

9722 Buffalo Peak · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

9722 Buffalo Peak, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 3015 sq ft Home on Cul-de-sac. Lamine floors, Tile downstairs. Living/Dining Rm combo. Kitchen w/Beautiful Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, Breakfast Nook, Large Walk-in Pantry. Fridge, Flat-top Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. Large Family Room. Huge Master Bedroom w/Sitting Room, Master Bath w/Sep Shower/Garden Tub, Dual Sinks. Good sized Bedrooms. Large Fenced Yard w/Mature Trees, Shed. 18X16 ft Deck, Patio. Elem, High School blocks away. Near 1604, Sea World, 151, 410, Lackland.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9722 BUFFALO PEAK have any available units?
9722 BUFFALO PEAK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9722 BUFFALO PEAK have?
Some of 9722 BUFFALO PEAK's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9722 BUFFALO PEAK currently offering any rent specials?
9722 BUFFALO PEAK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9722 BUFFALO PEAK pet-friendly?
No, 9722 BUFFALO PEAK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9722 BUFFALO PEAK offer parking?
Yes, 9722 BUFFALO PEAK offers parking.
Does 9722 BUFFALO PEAK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9722 BUFFALO PEAK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9722 BUFFALO PEAK have a pool?
No, 9722 BUFFALO PEAK does not have a pool.
Does 9722 BUFFALO PEAK have accessible units?
No, 9722 BUFFALO PEAK does not have accessible units.
Does 9722 BUFFALO PEAK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9722 BUFFALO PEAK has units with dishwashers.

