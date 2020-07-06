9722 BUFFALO PEAK

Amenities
Spacious 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 3015 sq ft Home on Cul-de-sac. Lamine floors, Tile downstairs. Living/Dining Rm combo. Kitchen w/Beautiful Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, Breakfast Nook, Large Walk-in Pantry. Fridge, Flat-top Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. Large Family Room. Huge Master Bedroom w/Sitting Room, Master Bath w/Sep Shower/Garden Tub, Dual Sinks. Good sized Bedrooms. Large Fenced Yard w/Mature Trees, Shed. 18X16 ft Deck, Patio. Elem, High School blocks away. Near 1604, Sea World, 151, 410, Lackland.