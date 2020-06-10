All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9314 Mountain Field Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9314 Mountain Field Dr.
Last updated November 30 2019 at 11:01 AM

9314 Mountain Field Dr.

9314 Mountain Field Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9314 Mountain Field Drive, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location, just minutes from USAA & the Medical Center. 4 bed | 2.5 bath - This two story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has an open floor plan and is situated on a green belt. Brand new granite and carpeting.

Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Inquire with Management. If pets is accepted by owner, registration & screening of pet is required @ a cost of $20 for 1 & $15 for the 2nd through PetScreening.com.

$150 administrative fee will be due upon approval. Signed lease and Security Deposit of $1,395 will be due within 48 hours of approval.

Tenant pays:

*Electric, gas, water/sewer & garbage pick-up to utility providers.

*If access to neighborhood amenities (if applicable to neighborhood) is desired, tenant must pay user fees & applicable access devices.

*We require tenant to hold a Tenant's Liability Insurance Policy with a minimum coverage amount of $100,000 per occurrence throughout the duration of the lease. The homeowner must be listed as an additional interest.

**This property will be owner managed**

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient (at least 3 times the rental amount in gross income) and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.
Full Rental Criteria is listed on our website HallmarkPropertyTx.com under the Properties tab.

(RLNE5025251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9314 Mountain Field Dr. have any available units?
9314 Mountain Field Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9314 Mountain Field Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9314 Mountain Field Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9314 Mountain Field Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9314 Mountain Field Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 9314 Mountain Field Dr. offer parking?
No, 9314 Mountain Field Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 9314 Mountain Field Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9314 Mountain Field Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9314 Mountain Field Dr. have a pool?
No, 9314 Mountain Field Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9314 Mountain Field Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9314 Mountain Field Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9314 Mountain Field Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9314 Mountain Field Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9314 Mountain Field Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9314 Mountain Field Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit
1955 Larkspur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78213
Savannah Oaks
14614 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901
San Antonio, TX 78213
Charleston Apartment Homes
14555 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Remington Ranch
12511 Jones Maltsberger Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
Valencia at Medical
5111 Glen Ridge Drive
San Antonio, TX 78229
Carlyle Place
1751 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Montecristo Apartments
215 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78232

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio