Amenities

stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities

- Nice 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathrooms 2 story home with Huge Backyard. New Water-Free Resistant Flooring all throughout the downstairs area for easy care and maintenance, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Spacious living room, and 2 dining rooms! Make Ready in Process...Easy access to 410 and Hunt Lane, located close by to HEB and other shopping areas.



(RLNE5249264)