9214 SHADYSTONE DR

Prime location near Bandera Rd. and Loop 1604. A three bedroom, two bath, with larger living area and an island kitchen. Dining area has window seat for added capacity. All the living areas, bedrooms, and baths are tiled. French doors lead out to the picturesque and shady backyard, with its terraced landscape that includes a water feature. Many landscaped areas are filled with stone/rock for reduced maintenance. Laundry room and pantry combination offered off the kitchen. Large two car garage attached w/ opener. Mature trees and a backyard covered slab for cookouts. The extreme convenience to supermarket, shopping, and dining establishments enhance the appeal of this property.