Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:12 PM

9214 SHADYSTONE DR

9214 Shadystone Drive · (210) 861-5730
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9214 Shadystone Drive, San Antonio, TX 78254
Braun's Farm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1535 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Prime location near Bandera Rd. and Loop 1604. A three bedroom, two bath, with larger living area and an island kitchen. Dining area has window seat for added capacity. All the living areas, bedrooms, and baths are tiled. French doors lead out to the picturesque and shady backyard, with its terraced landscape that includes a water feature. Many landscaped areas are filled with stone/rock for reduced maintenance. Laundry room and pantry combination offered off the kitchen. Large two car garage attached w/ opener. Mature trees and a backyard covered slab for cookouts. The extreme convenience to supermarket, shopping, and dining establishments enhance the appeal of this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9214 SHADYSTONE DR have any available units?
9214 SHADYSTONE DR has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9214 SHADYSTONE DR currently offering any rent specials?
9214 SHADYSTONE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9214 SHADYSTONE DR pet-friendly?
No, 9214 SHADYSTONE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9214 SHADYSTONE DR offer parking?
Yes, 9214 SHADYSTONE DR offers parking.
Does 9214 SHADYSTONE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9214 SHADYSTONE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9214 SHADYSTONE DR have a pool?
No, 9214 SHADYSTONE DR does not have a pool.
Does 9214 SHADYSTONE DR have accessible units?
No, 9214 SHADYSTONE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9214 SHADYSTONE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9214 SHADYSTONE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9214 SHADYSTONE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9214 SHADYSTONE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
