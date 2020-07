Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home. Open floor plan, large kitchen with breakfast area. Multiple living areas with fireplace. Master features large walk in closet and separate tub and shower in the master bath. Secondary bedrooms feature a Jack and Jill bath and walk in closets. There is also a flex space. Perfect lot on the End of cul-de-sac

